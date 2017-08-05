Zoe Skirboll Breaks 11-12 NAG Record in 50 Breaststroke

12-year old Zoe Skirboll had the fastest 50 breaststroke on Saturday at the ISCA Summer Seniors Championships, beating out swimmers 5-and-6 years her senior, and in the process broke the 11-12 National Age Group Record in the event.

She swam 32.96, which broke Olivia Calegan’s 2012 National Age Group Record for 11-12s.

The swim improved her previous best time of 33.54, done just two weeks ago, by more than half-a-second.

Skirboll has been ranked atop her age group nationally since she was a 10 & under, and earlier this year broke the 50 yard National Age Group Record as well (twice). She’s also a National Age Group Record holder in the 10 & under age group in the 50 yard and 100 yard frees – including tying Olympic gold medalist Lia Neal in the 50 free.

Skirboll’s full results so far this week: