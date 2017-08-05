Ryan Lochte Makes Return to Competition in 100 Back Prelims

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Ryan Lochte swam a 55.59 in the 100 backstroke in his return to competition after a 10-month suspension. Lochte, who is now training on the west coast at the Trojan Swim Club, was scheduled to return at the LA Invite a few weeks back, but instead delayed that return until this week’s U.S. Open in New York.

As things sit now, Lochte will need to swim at least a 54.33 in finals to achieve his goal of qualifying for the U.S. National Team (listen to him talk about his goals here). His time in prelims currently ties him for 126th in the world in 2017.

That makes Lochte the 7th seed heading into finals, where all will be chasing Arkady Vyatchanin and his 54.54.