2017 U.S. Open: Gabby DeLoof (Back) and Pavel Romanov Scratch on Day 4

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Pavel Romanov of Alabama, whose 1:02.45 in heats of the men’s 100 breaststroke beat his seed time by .54, dropped out of the B final. Ross Palazzo of Hudson Explorer finished 17th overall this morning with a best-by-0.23 1:03.05 and will move into the B final. Because of a swim-off for eighth place, Chandler Bray of Avon Community/Florida is in the A final and Cal’s Carson Sand will lead the B final.

In the women’s 100 back, 9th place finisher Gabby DeLoof, unattached from Michigan, scratched the B final to concentrate on the 200 free, where she is the top seed for tonight’s A final.

That puts Kentucky’s Ali Galyer and Alexa Kutch of Lehigh Valley/Drexel in the middle lanes of the B final. It will be their third 100 back of the night. As they both swam 1:02.37 in prelims, they swam off in the eventuality that two people scratch, in which case one of them would have moved into the A final. As it is, only one scratched, so they will face off again in tonight’s B final. It is worth noting that both Galyer (1:01.74) and Kutch (1:01.88) improved enormously in the swim-off.

There’s nothing to report in the men’s 100 back; all top-16 swimmers should be in place, including Trojan Swim Club’s Ryan Lochte in an outside lane of the A final, with New York Athletic Club’s Arkady Vyatchanin in the middle lane.

Prelims results:

Women 200 LC Meter Freestyle

  • American: 1:53.61 7/31/2012 Allison Schmitt
  • U.S. Open: 1:54.40 6/28/2012 Allison Schmitt
  • U.S. Open Meet: 1:57.54 8/10/2012 Megan Romano
  1. Gabby DeLoof, Unattached Mich 1:59.91
  2. Meaghan Raab, Nashville Aquati 2:00.69
  3. Katie Portz, Texas A&M 2:00.82
  4. Catie DeLoof, Unattached Mich 2:01.93 2:01.67
  5. Miranda Heckman, Pleasanton Seahawks 2:01.71
  6. Claire Rasmus, Texas A&M 2:01.77
  7. Abby Jagdfeld, Wisconsin Aquatics 2:01.81
  8. Geena Freriks, Kentucky Aquatics 2:01.83

Men 200 LC Meter Freestyle

  • American: 1:42.96 8/12/2008 Michael Phelps
  • U.S. Open: 1:44.10 7/1/2008 Michael Phelps
  • U.S. Open Meet: 1:46.23 12/2/2005 Pieter van den Hoogenband, PSV
  1. Long Gutierrez, California Aquatics 1:49.59
  2. Jeff Newkirk, Quest Swimming/U 1:49.63
  3. Isaac Jones, Kentucky Aquatics 1:49.67
  4. Mitch D’Arrigo, Gator Swim Club 1:49.82
  5. Matt Hutchins, Wisconsin Aquatics 1:49.96
  6. Liam Egan, Una STAN/Crimson 1:50.07
  7. Walker Higgins, Tennessee Aquatics 1:50.30
  8. Jonathan Atsu, France 1:50.36

Women 100 LC Meter Breaststroke

  • American: 1:04.13 7/25/2017 Lilly King
  • U.S. Open: 1:04.45 8/7/2009 Jessica Hardy
  • U.S. Open Meet: 1:04.45 8/7/2009 Jessica Hardy
  1. Zoe Bartel, Fort Collins Area 1:08.27
  2. Andrea Cottrell, Cardinal Aquatics 1:08.47
  3. Jorie Caneta, Texas A&M 1:08.56
  4. Chloe Tutton, Swim Wales 1:08.64
  5. Alicia Harrison, Buenaventura 1:08.94
  6. Katharine Ross, U. of Missouri 1:09.20
  7. Margaret Aroesty, Long Island Aquatic Club 1:09.70
  8. Allie Raab, Nashville Aquatic 1:09.84

Men 100 LC Meter Breaststroke

  • American: 58.64 7/23/2017 Kevin Cordes
  • U.S. Open: 58.74 6/30/2017 Kevin Cordes
  • U.S. Open Meet: 59.40 8/7/2009 Kevin Swander
  1. Jonathan Tybur, Texas A&M 1:01.40
  2. * Sho Shimazaki, Una BGSC 1:01.56
  3. * Tommy Sucipto, W Australia IS 1:01.57
  4. Ian Finnerty, Indiana University 1:01.58
  5. Michael Andrew, Race Pace Club 1:01.63
  6. * George Harley, W Australia IS 1:01.69
  7. Alex Evdokimov, Coral Springs 1:01.78
  8. Chandler Bray, Avon Community/Florida 1:02.20

Women 100 LC Meter Backstroke

  • American: 58.33 7/30/2012 Missy Franklin
  • U.S. Open: 58.57 6/30/2017 Kathleen Baker
  • U.S. Open Meet: 59.11 8/1/2008 Hayley McGregory
  1. Kylie Stewart, Athens Bulldogs 1:00.74
  2. Claire Adams, Carmel Swim Club 1:00.78
  3. Elise Haan, WOLFPACK ELITE/NC State 1:00.97
  4. Bridgette Alexander, Kentucky Aquatics 1:01.05
  5. Lisa Bratton, Texas A&M 1:01.48
  6. Rhyan White, Wasatch Front Fish Market 1:01.57
  7. Matea Samardzic, Scarlet Aquatics 1:01.78
  8. Asia Seidt, Lakeside Swim Team 1:01.84

Men 100 LC Meter Backstroke

  • American: 51.85 8/13/2016 Ryan Murphy
  • U.S. Open: 51.94 7/8/2009 Aaron Peirsol
  • U.S. Open Meet: 52.51 8/7/2009 Nicholas Thoman
  1. Arkady Vyatchanin, New York Athletic Club 54.54
  2. Christopher Reid, Univ Alabama 54.57
  3. Brock Bonetti, Texas A&M 54.97
  4. *Mohammed, Xavier Swim Wales 55.11
  5. Matthew Josa, California Aquatics 55.21
  6. Hennessey Stuart, WOLFPACK ELITE/NC State 55.32
  7. Ryan Lochte, Trojan Swim Club 55.59
  8. Clark Beach, Quest Swimming 55.70

 

 

 

SUNY Cal

I predict Gabby Deloof makes national team tonight in 200 free final. 1:57 low??

1 hour 38 minutes ago
