2017 U.S. Open: Gabby DeLoof (Back) and Pavel Romanov Scratch on Day 4

Pavel Romanov of Alabama, whose 1:02.45 in heats of the men’s 100 breaststroke beat his seed time by .54, dropped out of the B final. Ross Palazzo of Hudson Explorer finished 17th overall this morning with a best-by-0.23 1:03.05 and will move into the B final. Because of a swim-off for eighth place, Chandler Bray of Avon Community/Florida is in the A final and Cal’s Carson Sand will lead the B final.
In the women’s 100 back, 9th place finisher Gabby DeLoof, unattached from Michigan, scratched the B final to concentrate on the 200 free, where she is the top seed for tonight’s A final.
That puts Kentucky’s Ali Galyer and Alexa Kutch of Lehigh Valley/Drexel in the middle lanes of the B final. It will be their third 100 back of the night. As they both swam 1:02.37 in prelims, they swam off in the eventuality that two people scratch, in which case one of them would have moved into the A final. As it is, only one scratched, so they will face off again in tonight’s B final. It is worth noting that both Galyer (1:01.74) and Kutch (1:01.88) improved enormously in the swim-off.
There’s nothing to report in the men’s 100 back; all top-16 swimmers should be in place, including Trojan Swim Club’s Ryan Lochte in an outside lane of the A final, with New York Athletic Club’s Arkady Vyatchanin in the middle lane.
Prelims results:
Women 200 LC Meter Freestyle
- American: 1:53.61 7/31/2012 Allison Schmitt
- U.S. Open: 1:54.40 6/28/2012 Allison Schmitt
- U.S. Open Meet: 1:57.54 8/10/2012 Megan Romano
- Gabby DeLoof, Unattached Mich 1:59.91
- Meaghan Raab, Nashville Aquati 2:00.69
- Katie Portz, Texas A&M 2:00.82
- Catie DeLoof, Unattached Mich 2:01.93 2:01.67
- Miranda Heckman, Pleasanton Seahawks 2:01.71
- Claire Rasmus, Texas A&M 2:01.77
- Abby Jagdfeld, Wisconsin Aquatics 2:01.81
- Geena Freriks, Kentucky Aquatics 2:01.83
Men 200 LC Meter Freestyle
- American: 1:42.96 8/12/2008 Michael Phelps
- U.S. Open: 1:44.10 7/1/2008 Michael Phelps
- U.S. Open Meet: 1:46.23 12/2/2005 Pieter van den Hoogenband, PSV
- Long Gutierrez, California Aquatics 1:49.59
- Jeff Newkirk, Quest Swimming/U 1:49.63
- Isaac Jones, Kentucky Aquatics 1:49.67
- Mitch D’Arrigo, Gator Swim Club 1:49.82
- Matt Hutchins, Wisconsin Aquatics 1:49.96
- Liam Egan, Una STAN/Crimson 1:50.07
- Walker Higgins, Tennessee Aquatics 1:50.30
- Jonathan Atsu, France 1:50.36
Women 100 LC Meter Breaststroke
- American: 1:04.13 7/25/2017 Lilly King
- U.S. Open: 1:04.45 8/7/2009 Jessica Hardy
- U.S. Open Meet: 1:04.45 8/7/2009 Jessica Hardy
- Zoe Bartel, Fort Collins Area 1:08.27
- Andrea Cottrell, Cardinal Aquatics 1:08.47
- Jorie Caneta, Texas A&M 1:08.56
- Chloe Tutton, Swim Wales 1:08.64
- Alicia Harrison, Buenaventura 1:08.94
- Katharine Ross, U. of Missouri 1:09.20
- Margaret Aroesty, Long Island Aquatic Club 1:09.70
- Allie Raab, Nashville Aquatic 1:09.84
Men 100 LC Meter Breaststroke
- American: 58.64 7/23/2017 Kevin Cordes
- U.S. Open: 58.74 6/30/2017 Kevin Cordes
- U.S. Open Meet: 59.40 8/7/2009 Kevin Swander
- Jonathan Tybur, Texas A&M 1:01.40
- * Sho Shimazaki, Una BGSC 1:01.56
- * Tommy Sucipto, W Australia IS 1:01.57
- Ian Finnerty, Indiana University 1:01.58
- Michael Andrew, Race Pace Club 1:01.63
- * George Harley, W Australia IS 1:01.69
- Alex Evdokimov, Coral Springs 1:01.78
- Chandler Bray, Avon Community/Florida 1:02.20
Women 100 LC Meter Backstroke
- American: 58.33 7/30/2012 Missy Franklin
- U.S. Open: 58.57 6/30/2017 Kathleen Baker
- U.S. Open Meet: 59.11 8/1/2008 Hayley McGregory
- Kylie Stewart, Athens Bulldogs 1:00.74
- Claire Adams, Carmel Swim Club 1:00.78
- Elise Haan, WOLFPACK ELITE/NC State 1:00.97
- Bridgette Alexander, Kentucky Aquatics 1:01.05
- Lisa Bratton, Texas A&M 1:01.48
- Rhyan White, Wasatch Front Fish Market 1:01.57
- Matea Samardzic, Scarlet Aquatics 1:01.78
- Asia Seidt, Lakeside Swim Team 1:01.84
Men 100 LC Meter Backstroke
- American: 51.85 8/13/2016 Ryan Murphy
- U.S. Open: 51.94 7/8/2009 Aaron Peirsol
- U.S. Open Meet: 52.51 8/7/2009 Nicholas Thoman
- Arkady Vyatchanin, New York Athletic Club 54.54
- Christopher Reid, Univ Alabama 54.57
- Brock Bonetti, Texas A&M 54.97
- *Mohammed, Xavier Swim Wales 55.11
- Matthew Josa, California Aquatics 55.21
- Hennessey Stuart, WOLFPACK ELITE/NC State 55.32
- Ryan Lochte, Trojan Swim Club 55.59
- Clark Beach, Quest Swimming 55.70
I predict Gabby Deloof makes national team tonight in 200 free final. 1:57 low??