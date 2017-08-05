2017 U.S. Open: Gabby DeLoof (Back) and Pavel Romanov Scratch on Day 4

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Pavel Romanov of Alabama, whose 1:02.45 in heats of the men’s 100 breaststroke beat his seed time by .54, dropped out of the B final. Ross Palazzo of Hudson Explorer finished 17th overall this morning with a best-by-0.23 1:03.05 and will move into the B final. Because of a swim-off for eighth place, Chandler Bray of Avon Community/Florida is in the A final and Cal’s Carson Sand will lead the B final.

In the women’s 100 back, 9th place finisher Gabby DeLoof, unattached from Michigan, scratched the B final to concentrate on the 200 free, where she is the top seed for tonight’s A final.

That puts Kentucky’s Ali Galyer and Alexa Kutch of Lehigh Valley/Drexel in the middle lanes of the B final. It will be their third 100 back of the night. As they both swam 1:02.37 in prelims, they swam off in the eventuality that two people scratch, in which case one of them would have moved into the A final. As it is, only one scratched, so they will face off again in tonight’s B final. It is worth noting that both Galyer (1:01.74) and Kutch (1:01.88) improved enormously in the swim-off.

There’s nothing to report in the men’s 100 back; all top-16 swimmers should be in place, including Trojan Swim Club’s Ryan Lochte in an outside lane of the A final, with New York Athletic Club’s Arkady Vyatchanin in the middle lane.

Prelims results:

Women 200 LC Meter Freestyle

American: 1:53.61 7/31/2012 Allison Schmitt

U.S. Open: 1:54.40 6/28/2012 Allison Schmitt

U.S. Open Meet: 1:57.54 8/10/2012 Megan Romano

Men 200 LC Meter Freestyle

American: 1:42.96 8/12/2008 Michael Phelps

U.S. Open: 1:44.10 7/1/2008 Michael Phelps

U.S. Open Meet: 1:46.23 12/2/2005 Pieter van den Hoogenband, PSV

Women 100 LC Meter Breaststroke

American: 1:04.13 7/25/2017 Lilly King

U.S. Open: 1:04.45 8/7/2009 Jessica Hardy

U.S. Open Meet: 1:04.45 8/7/2009 Jessica Hardy

Zoe Bartel, Fort Collins Area 1:08.27 Andrea Cottrell, Cardinal Aquatics 1:08.47 Jorie Caneta, Texas A&M 1:08.56 Chloe Tutton, Swim Wales 1:08.64 Alicia Harrison, Buenaventura 1:08.94 Katharine Ross, U. of Missouri 1:09.20 Margaret Aroesty, Long Island Aquatic Club 1:09.70 Allie Raab, Nashville Aquatic 1:09.84

Men 100 LC Meter Breaststroke

American: 58.64 7/23/2017 Kevin Cordes

U.S. Open: 58.74 6/30/2017 Kevin Cordes

U.S. Open Meet: 59.40 8/7/2009 Kevin Swander

Women 100 LC Meter Backstroke

American: 58.33 7/30/2012 Missy Franklin

U.S. Open: 58.57 6/30/2017 Kathleen Baker

U.S. Open Meet: 59.11 8/1/2008 Hayley McGregory

Kylie Stewart, Athens Bulldogs 1:00.74 Claire Adams, Carmel Swim Club 1:00.78 Elise Haan, WOLFPACK ELITE/NC State 1:00.97 Bridgette Alexander, Kentucky Aquatics 1:01.05 Lisa Bratton, Texas A&M 1:01.48 Rhyan White, Wasatch Front Fish Market 1:01.57 Matea Samardzic, Scarlet Aquatics 1:01.78 Asia Seidt, Lakeside Swim Team 1:01.84

Men 100 LC Meter Backstroke

American: 51.85 8/13/2016 Ryan Murphy

U.S. Open: 51.94 7/8/2009 Aaron Peirsol

U.S. Open Meet: 52.51 8/7/2009 Nicholas Thoman