IHSA 100 Back Runner-Up Emma Theobald Sends Verbal to Northwestern

The Northwestern Wildcats have added an in-state commit to their class of 2022 in Dunlap High School’s Emma Theobald. She was the runner-up in the 100 back at the 2017 IHSA State Championships, and also finished 5th in the 200 IM. Anchoring Dunlap’s free relays, she split 23.45 and 50.77, though neither made finals.

Theobald swims club with the Dunlap Dolphins Swim Team, and trains about a three hour drive southwest of Northwestern’s campus. Theobald is a rare in-state commit for NU– their 2017-18 roster is comprised of only two other IL natives, sophomore Irune Andres from Buffalo Grove and senior Maddy Sims from Downers Grove.

TOP TIMES

100 back – 54.71

200 back – 1:57.39

100 fly – 54.95

200 IM – 2:01.75

400 IM – 4:20.01

Theobald is a strong backstroker and butterflier, with a solid IM as well. She would’ve been the Wildcats’ 2nd-best 200 IMer and 3rd best 100 backstroker last year, and she’s not far off of NU’s 100 back record time of 54.01. She would’ve been a C finalist at Big Tens in the 200 back, and she’s just off of scoring speed in the 100 back and 200 IM.

Head coach Abby Steketee will lead the Wildcats for her 3rd season in Evanston in 2017-18. In addition to the strong incoming freshman class, Theobald is the first public commitment to NU for the class of 2022.

