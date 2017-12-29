Breaststroker Alexa Lantin Verbally Commits to Boston College

Alexa Lantin, a senior at School of the Holy Child in Rye, New York, has announced her intention to swim for Boston College next fall.

“I chose Boston College because I felt right at home the minute I set foot on campus. The more time that I spent with its amazing coaching staff and the entire team, the more I realized that I will be a part of a special family over the next four years. I’d like to thank my family, coach, school mentors, and friends who gave me the support that I needed during this amazing journey. Go BC!”

Lantin swims for Badger Swim Club under coach John Collins, where she specializes mainly in breast and distance free. This past summer she updated her LCM times in the 100/200 breast and 200 IM, reaching finals in both the 100m breast and 200m breast at Futures. She won the 200m breast at Connecticut Senior Invitation, and was 5th in the same event at Metropolitan Swimming Senior Championships. In 2016 she placed third in the 1500 free at Senior Mets, and was 6th in the 1650 free at Ithaca Sectionals.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:21.46

100 breast – 1:07.51

1650 free – 17:24.58

1000 free – 10:21.14

500 free – 5:07.64

