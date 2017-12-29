Free/Back Specialist Gavin McGee Commits to Denver

San Jose, California’s Gavin McGee has indicated he will swim for the University of Denver next season, joining verbal commits Blayze Jessen, Brian Copley, and Finn Kennard-Campbell in the Pioneers’ class of 2022.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to the University of Denver! On my visit, I felt that the school had a great atmosphere, and I can’t wait to spend the next four years being part of the amazing team under Coach Brian and Coach Mark. The school is a great place to achieve my goals in both swimming and academics, and I’m enthusiastic for what’s to come. Go Pioneers!”

McGee is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Bellarmine College Preparatory in San Jose. He swims year-round for Santa Clara Swim Club and is a Winter Juniors qualifier in multiple events. McGee placed 6th in the 500 free (4:33.62) and 9th in the 100 back (52.01) at the 2017 CIF-Central Coast Section Championship meet. He then went on to shine in long course meters, establishing new PBs in all six individual events he swam (200/400/800/1500 free and 100/200 back) at the 2017 Futures Championship at Santa Clara. McGee competed at 2017 Winter Juniors West in the 200/500/1650 free and 200 back, and scored a personal best time in the back.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:00.69

500 free – 4:33.62

200 free – 1:43.78

200 back – 1:52.41

100 back – 52.01

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].