Denver Lands Verbal from New Zealand Backstroker Finn Kennard-Campbell

Finn Kennard-Campbell from Auckland, New Zealand has verbally committed to the University of Denver’s class of 2022.

“I chose the University of Denver for the awesome environment in and surrounding campus and the amazing team culture. I look forward to working with the coaches and becoming the best I can be!”

Kennard-Campbell swims for North Shore Swimming in Auckland. A backstroke specialist, he holds national U13, 14 and 15 backstroke records and won a bronze medal in the 50 back at New Zealand Open Championships this summer. Kennard-Campbell won three medals at the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas this summer: gold in the 50 back, silver with the New Zealand medley relay, and bronze in the 100 back. He finished 8th in the 200 back, and also competed in the 50 free, and 50/100 fly.

Kennard-Campbell also swims for the Westlake Boys’ High School swim team, who have won the National Teams Championships for the past two years (2015 and 2016), and hope to be the first school to successfully defend it for the 3rd year in a row.

Best SCM times:

50 back – 25.22

100 back – 53.93

200 back – 1:59.47

Best LCM times:

50 back – 26.14

100 back – 55.95

200 back – 2:04.40

