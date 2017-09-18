Russia Launches New Programs in Preparation for 2020 and 2024

After Russia’s continuous disappointment in international meets – between lack of medals and low participation rates in competition, the All-Russian Swimming Federation (WWF) is revamping how to take promising athletes and building them into world-class athletes. Russia’s main focus – How to get their swimmers to compete.

The WWF recently launched two new campaigns, “I Will Become a Champion” and “Transitional Composition”.

The main purpose of these campaigns is to get Russia ready for the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games in hopes of:

Motivating athletes

Finding athletes that are talented and living up to world-class standards

And increasing participation at the European and World Championships

The “I will Become a Champion” campaign aims at Russian youth with promising talent. The program plans to: train coaches on how to provide effective long-term training to these athletes and provide more opportunities to these swimmers through exposure at the European Youth Olympic Festival, Junior European Championships, World championships, and Youth Olympic Games.

Additionally, the WWF launched a “Transitional Composition” program to help link and close the gap between the junior national team and national team.

The official training center for these new programs is the Volgograd sports swimming complex (1000 km south of Moscow, between the borders of Kazakhstan and Ukraine) headed by Russian coach, Viktor Borisovich Avdiyenko. Coach Avdiyenko structures his training based on aerobic exercise and optimal technique, endurance, speed, overtraining prevention, and power in prepubescents.

Coach Avdiyenko believes extensive aerobic exercise increases the secretion of stress and growth hormones, which separate oxygen and nutrients. The hormonal changes then slow maturation in prepubescents leading to a higher level of functional development – which is crucial for Russia’s campaigns considering they are targeting the youth.

Russia thinks these campaigns will bring the once-powerful USSR/Russia back to the top of the world swimming rankings. With only 4 medals (2-silver from Yuliya Efimova, 1-bronze from Evgeny Rylov, and 1-bronze from Anton Chupkov ) at the 2016 Olympic Games, it’s no wonder the Russian Swimming Federation is trying to pave way for more success in the future.