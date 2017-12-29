LEN Says Preparations On Track for 2018 European Championships

Earlier this month, the governing body for aquatic sports in Europe known as Ligue Européenne de Natation, or LEN, met in Copenhagen, Denmark at the conclusion of the European Short Course Championships. The Bureau made several key decisions there, including where to host the 2018 LEN Bureau meetings.

Those two meetings will take place in Amsterdam in March, and Valletta, Malta in October. Budapest will host the 2018 LEN Congress.

Among the other key decisions and discussions from the meeting: