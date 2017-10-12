Futures Champion Conner Funke Verbally Commits to Wisconsin-Green Bay

Elkhorn, Nebraska’s Conner Funke has verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for 2018-19.

“I chose UW-GB because of the great coaches and a team that made me feel at home. The biology program is a great fit, I know I can reach my goals academically and in the pool! I’m super excited to become a Phoenix!”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and National Honor Society Inductee from Creighton Preparatory School in Omaha, Funke specializes in breaststroke and IM. He placed third in both the 200 IM (1:55.49) and 100 breast (58.50) at the 2017 NSAA Swimming Championships last February. He further contributed to Creighton Prep’s dominant win in the boys’ meet by splitting 21.97 on the winning 4×50 free relay. Funke was named to the Metro Conference All-Academic team for the season.

Funke swims year-round for Greater Omaha Aquatics. He has competed at both Winter Nationals and Summer Junior Nationals. He had an impressive long-course season this past summer, improving his times in the LCM 50/100 free, 50/100/200 breast, 50/100 fly, and 200/400 IM. His championship meet was Austin Futures, where he won the 200 breast with a US Open cut (2:20.66) and placed third in the 100 breast (1:05.50), fourth in the 200 IM (2:09.80), and eighth in the 400 IM (4:43.78). He picked up PBs in all four events at the meet. He also split a 1:05.2 on the winning 400 medley relay.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 57.29

200 breast – 2:04.72

200 IM – 1:54.63

400 IM – 4:05.43

