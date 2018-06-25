2018 Dutch Nationals: Schouten Sweeps Breaststroke

2018 DUTCH OPEN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2018 Dutch Open concluded Amersfoort last night where athletes not having already been selected for the Dutch European Championships squad tried to capture qualifying times to join the team in Glasgow later this summer. The selection criteria, including KNZB-dictated time standards can be found here, where we also reviewed the two qualifying time periods included in the Dutch federation’s process. The initial announcement of Dutch swimmers set to represent the nation in Glasgow can be found here.

National record holder Tes Schouten completed her sweep of the women’s breaststroke events, taking the 100m distance last night in a time of 1:08.02. She’s been as fast as 1:07.02 this season in Antwerp, but simply did what she needed to against her competition in Amersfoort, clocking the only sub-1:10 time of the field.

Two very close races ensued for both men and women to close out the competition. Kenzo Simons got his hand on the wall just .02 ahead of Ensger Kotterink in the men’s 50m backstroke, while Luuk Nijland touched just an additional .05 later. Simmons took gold in 26.41 to Kotterink’s 26.43 ,while Nijland earned bronze in 26.48.

Tamara van Vliet was last night’s 50m freestyle winner in a Ranomi Kromowidjojo-less field, clocking 25.41 for the victory. Touching in a tie behind her was Valerie van Roon and Elinore de Jong who both collected a silver medal-garnering effort of 25.67.

Additional Winners: