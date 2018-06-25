Mallory Comerford Posts 54.5 100 Free to Conclude NAC Summer Sizzler

2018 BRIDGEATHLETIC SUMMER SIZZLER
- Thursday-Saturday, June 21-23rd
- Centennial SportsPlex, Nashville, TN
- Hosted by Nashville Aquatic Club
- Host Meet Page
- Live Results
The swimmers at the 2018 BridgeAthletic Summer Sizzler saved some of their best performances for the last day. Mallory Comerford posted a 54.59 to win the girls open 100 free. That time for Comerford has only been faster than that in a non-championship or Pro Series meet 3 times, and the times she posted at those meets were 54.46, 54.47, and 54.57. Comerford also won the girls open 50 fly with a 27.03, which is only .38 seconds off her best time, and is her fastest time outside of a championship meet or Pro Series.
Grigory Tarasevich threw down an impressive 200 backstroke, touching in 1:59.40, which is less than 2 seconds off his personal best of 1:57.63. Tarasevich’s last 2 50 splits are unavailable, but his 1st 2 splits were 27.96/29.74, for a 57.70 on the 1st 100.
Ty Spillane won the boys 13-14 50 breast with a quick 30.55. As far as we can find, since USA Swimming doesn’t keep track of all-time rankings for 13-14 50s, That time leaves Spillane as the 6th fastest 13-14 boys 50 breaststroker all-time. Alex Walsh took the girls open 50 breast with a 32.49, just ahead of 17 year old Kaylee Wheeler (32.58). Emma Weber took the girls 13-14 50 breast with a 33.67.
Zach Harting won the boys open 50 fly with a 25.05, beating out runner-up Jeffrey Vitek by .56 seconds.
