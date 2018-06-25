Mallory Comerford Posts 54.5 100 Free to Conclude NAC Summer Sizzler

2018 BRIDGEATHLETIC SUMMER SIZZLER

Thursday-Saturday, June 21-23rd

Centennial SportsPlex, Nashville, TN

Hosted by Nashville Aquatic Club

The swimmers at the 2018 BridgeAthletic Summer Sizzler saved some of their best performances for the last day. Mallory Comerford posted a 54.59 to win the girls open 100 free. That time for Comerford has only been faster than that in a non-championship or Pro Series meet 3 times, and the times she posted at those meets were 54.46, 54.47, and 54.57. Comerford also won the girls open 50 fly with a 27.03, which is only .38 seconds off her best time, and is her fastest time outside of a championship meet or Pro Series.

Grigory Tarasevich threw down an impressive 200 backstroke, touching in 1:59.40, which is less than 2 seconds off his personal best of 1:57.63. Tarasevich’s last 2 50 splits are unavailable, but his 1st 2 splits were 27.96/29.74, for a 57.70 on the 1st 100.

Ty Spillane won the boys 13-14 50 breast with a quick 30.55. As far as we can find, since USA Swimming doesn’t keep track of all-time rankings for 13-14 50s, That time leaves Spillane as the 6th fastest 13-14 boys 50 breaststroker all-time. Alex Walsh took the girls open 50 breast with a 32.49, just ahead of 17 year old Kaylee Wheeler (32.58). Emma Weber took the girls 13-14 50 breast with a 33.67.

Zach Harting won the boys open 50 fly with a 25.05, beating out runner-up Jeffrey Vitek by .56 seconds.