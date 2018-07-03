RI State Champ Dillane Wehbe Commits to American University

North Providence, Rhode Island’s Dillane Wehbe has committed to swim for American University in the class of 2022. He recently graduated from Bishop Hendricken High School and was a member of the boy’s swim team that won the state title four years in a row. Wehbe also swims for Bluefish Swim Club.

“As soon as I stepped foot on the AU campus, I knew it was the perfect fit for me. The team welcomed me with open arms, the coaching staff was extremely helpful in guiding me through the recruitment process, and Washington D.C. has a plethora of opportunities in the Medical Field. I’m exhilarated for next year, and cannot wait to be an Eagle!”

Wehbe won the 200 free (1:46.57) state title as a junior at the 2017 RIIL Boys’ State Championship Swim Meet; the following year he was runner-up but 2.6 seconds faster (1:43.94). His senior season saw him claim gold as a member of the winning 200 free relay.

In club swimming, he represented Bulldog Aquatic Club during his first two years of high school then moved to Bluefish Swim Club at the start of his junior year. Training under Chuck Batchelor, Wehbe has made significant time drops over the past two years.

Time progressions:

SCY Sophomore Junior Senior 50 free 24.45 23.72 22.68 (21.65 relay) 100 free 51.10 50.46 47.88 200 free 1:52.79 1:46.57 1:43.94 100 back 1:01.48 57.00 55.71 200 back N/A 2:13.59 2:00.01 100 fly 1:00.97 1:00.14 55.01

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].