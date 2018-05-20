Germany’s Leo Zabudkin to Finish Last 2 Years of Eligibility at Michigan

Leo Zabudkin from Frankfurt Am Main, Germany has announced he will be transferring to the University of Michigan in the fall. Zabudkin has spent two seasons at Wingate University.

“Excited to announce that I will be continuing my collegiate education and athletic career at the University of Michigan! I am grateful for the opportunities that Wingate University, my coaches, and my teammates gave me over the past two years, and I am looking forward to this new chapter as a Wolverine. Go Blue!!!”

Zabudkin is a breaststroker who achieved honorable mention All-American honors in his freshman year after placing ninth in the 200 medley relay and 11th in the 200 breast at 2017 NCAA Division II Championships. He also competed in the 100 breast at 2017 NCAAs. This past season he again qualified for NCAA National Championships; he swam the 200 breast and finished 17th in prelims.

Last summer, Zabudkin went best times in the 50m breast (29.65) and 100m breast (1:03.74) at German Nationals. His best 200m breast time comes from 2016 European Junior Championships (2:17.96).

His top SCY times include:

200 breast – 1:59.43

100 breast – 55.54

200 IM – 1:53.31

Dylan Boyd is also transferring to Michigan in the fall; he had been at Arizona State.

