Time Standards for Des Moines, Richmond PSS Will Match Knoxville

USA Swimming has released time standards for the 2nd and 3rd stops of the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series in Des Moines and Richmond, respectively. Those standards will be the same as the standards for the inaugural stop, Knoxville, which were announced in early October.

That’s already another deviation in format from last year’s series, where the time standards alternated, by meet, between faster and slower standards. This year, the first 3 announced meets of the 5 in the series have the same announced standards.

From Maclin Simpson’s analysis in October:

Most notable about 2019, at least for the Knoxville stop on the series, is that the time standards are faster across the board (women and men) than 2018 – even compared to the aforementioned meets in Austin, Mesa, and Santa Clara.

For example, the women’s 400 IM has gone from a 5:01.89 in 2018 to a 4:57.29 in 2019. The men’s 400 IM has gone from a 4:38.39 in 2018 to a 4:33.09 in 2019.