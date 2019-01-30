British Sprinter Lewis Burras To Transfer to South Carolina

British sprinter Lewis Burras, who swam for UVA in the fall, but departed the school mid-season, announced today that he will be transferring to the University of South Carolina and start competing with the Gamecocks in the fall of 2019.

“I’m super excited about this move and really feel like I’ve found not only the right university but a swim team I can call family” Burras told SwimSwam today.

It might be a little strong to say that Burras will be a game changer for South Carolina, but he definitely projects to make an immediate impact. He didn’t swim at at the UGA Invite which served as UVA’s fall taper meet, so we didn’t get a chance to see him at his peak. Yet, his times of 20.40 and 44.70 would’ve ranked top ten in the SEC during the months of September and October. With a taper and a tech suit, it’s reasonable to assume that Burras is at least capable of breaking 20.0 and 44.0, and should score at the SEC Championships.

The Gamecocks have been more of a distance-oriented team as of late, and didn’t have any men score in the sprint freestyles at last year’s SEC Championships. They came close, with AJ Ross placing 26th in the 50 free prelims with a 20.10 and Patrick McCrillis finishing 36th in the 100 free with a time of 44.69.

McCrill has graduated, and South Carolina’s fastest sprinter so far this year, Caleb Tosh (20.14/44.56), is currently a senior, meaning that Burras could quickly find himself as the fastest sprint freestyler on South Carolina’s roster.