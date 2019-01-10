Lewis Burras Off UVA’s Roster, Returns to Dubai For Now

Lewis Burras, who lives in the UAE, but represents Great Britain internationally, has left the University of Virginia after less than a semester in Charlottesville. Burras’s name no longer appears on UVA’s roster, and Hamilton Aquatics, Burras’s club team when he lived in Dubai, posted yesterday on Instagram that Burras was returning home to continue training there as he focuses on making the British national team for senior-level competition.

SwimSwam reached out to Burras, who elaborated:

Unfortunately I have left UVA, but I am now looking to transfer to another school in the country. I am at home for a very short period until I can sort something out. I’d like to personally thank all the UVA staff for always helping me when needed, but unfortunately some things just do not work out. I am however excited to look for a new team and swim at a high level and earn a degree.

It’s difficult to precisely gauge the impact that Burras’s departure will have UVA in terms of ACCs and NCAAs. He won the 50 and 100 free at multiple duel meets this season, posting best times of 20.400 and 44.70, and regularly anchored Virginia’s medley relays, but didn’t swim at the UGA Fall Invite, so we didn’t see him tapered/suited at all. Still, he would’ve been a safe bet to score a good amount of points at ACCs, at least.

In Burras’s absence, junior Ryan Baker anchored Virginia’s medley relay at the Georgia Invite, and he’ll probably continue to do so during the spring season. Baker leads the Cavaliers this season with times of 19.84 and 43.46, both from the UGA Invite.

Burras racked up quite a few British age group records in the 50 and 100 freestyle events, and won a bronze medal in the 50m free at last summer’s European Junior Championships with a time of 22.29. That time ranked him #7 among British men in 2018, as did his 48.89 in the 100m. Those times would indicate that Burras stands a good chance of making a senior British team at some point in the near future.