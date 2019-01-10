Khelega India To Khilega India: Khelo India Youth Games 2019

Is Desh Ki In Dino Ek Acchi Baat Ye Hai Ki Is Desh Ki Government In Dino Youth Ke Liye Kaam Kr Rhi Hai Ya Yu Kah Sakte Hai Ki Ye Government Youth Ki Government Hai Aur Jab Baat Youth Ki Ho Rhi Hai Aur Khel Ki Na Ho Aisa Ho Hi Nhi Sakta Ji Haan Mai Baat Kr Raha Hu Khelo India Youth Games Ki Jis Game Ne Humare Youth Mai Kafi Josh La Diya Hai In Dino Khelo India Youth Games Kafi Charche Me Hai. Ye Report Pranjal Pal Dwara Tyar Kiya Gaya Hai.

Khelo India Is Now Bigger And Better

Ye Khelo India Ka Second Edition Hai Is Second Edition Mai 18 New Rules Create Kiye Gye Hai Is Khelo India Games Ko Aur Perfect Aur Hard Banane Ke Liye Aur Different Age Groups Ke Liye Kuch New Rules Banay Gye Hai

Grassroots Level Pe Recently Years Mai India Ke Games Corridor Mai Debate Ka Subject Raha Hai Ye Humesha Existence Mai Raha, Lekin Dhayan Dene Ke Liye Saal Bhar, Jab Tak Ki Last Year Khele Gye Khelo India Ko Start Nhi Kiya Gya Tha.

Khelo India Apne Second Edition Mai School Aur College Level Ke Athletes Ko Ek Avsar Pradan Kerta Hai And Khelo India Se Ye Andaja Lagya Ja Sakta Hai Ki Ye Kitna Popular Hai India Mai Last Year Total 6000 Athletes Ne Khelo India Mai Participate Kiya Tha Aur Is Ke Khelo India Games Bhi Start Ho Chuke Hai Jo Ki Maharashtra Mai Honge 9 To 20 January Tk Honge

Khelo India Games Ko Kuch Famous Celebrities Aur Athletes Ka Bhi Support Hai Aur Humare Prime Minister Ki Taraf Se Is Games Ke Liye Ek Slogan Bhi Release Kiya Gya Hai KHELEGA INDIA TO KHILEGA INDIA.

Khelo India Medals Tally Mai Delhi And Maharashtra Ki Team Kafi Acha Performance De Rhi Hai.

