USA Diving to Host FINA Diving Grand Prix for First Time in Six Years

Courtesy: USA Diving

INDIANAPOLIS – USA Diving, the national governing body of diving, announced Thursday the 2019 FINA Diving Grand Prix will return to the United States for the first time in six years April 11-14, 2019 at the newly renovated Marguerite Aquatics Center in Mission Viejo, California.

Each year, the FINA Diving Grand Prix invites international divers to compete in a series of nine meets and provides world-class competition in countries that have a strong tradition in diving. The United States last hosted a FINA Diving Grand Prix in May 2013 at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Complex in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“USA Diving is excited to host the FINA Grand Prix, as it returns to the United States for the first time in six years, and provide world-class competition for elite divers from across the globe,” said USA Diving High Performance Director Dan Laak. “Team USA is excited to showcase our talent at home while taking the next steps to prepare for Tokyo 2020 and beyond.”

The Marguerite Aquatics Center, the home of the Mission Viejo Nadadores, officially reopened in April 2018 following an $11 million renovation which included a new dive tower with a full complement of diving platforms. In the backyard of LA 2028, USA Diving, the city of Mission Viejo and the Mission Viejo Nadadores will inspire Olympic hopefuls at the Grand Prix and beyond. Additional event information can be found on USA Diving’s events page.

“Being the first United States city in six years to host the prestigious FINA Diving Grand Prix is amazing, yet it’s no surprise, considering Mission Viejo’s Marguerite Aquatics Complex has helped the world-renowned Nadadores spawn countless Olympians,” said Mayor Greg Raths. “We are thrilled to partner with USA Diving and share this incredible event with the local, national and international community.”

Dates: April 11-14, 2019

Venue: Marguerite Aquatics Complex

Host: USA Diving and Mission Viejo Nadadores

City/State: Mission Viejo, California