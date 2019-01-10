2019 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Day 1 Race Videos

2019 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

Below are videos of the fastest heats of the distance freestyle races from Day One of the 2019 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville. The slower heats, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

Women’s 800 Freestyle – Fastest Heat

  • 2020 Olympic Trials cut – 8:48.09

Podium:

  1. Ashley Twichell (TAC Titans) – 8:32.27
  2. Erica Sullivan (Sandpipers of Nevada) – 8:37.39
  3. Mariah Denigan (Northern KY Clippers) – 8:38.14

Men’s 800 Freestyle – Fastest Heat

  • 2020 Olympic Trials cut – 8:12.99

Podium:

  1. Anton Ipsen (Wolfpack Elite) – 8:00.34
  2. Taylor Abbott (Tennessee) – 8:09.54
  3. Jeremy Bagshaw (HPC – Victoria) – 8:12.81

 

