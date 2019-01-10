2019 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Day 1 Race Videos

2019 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville
- January 9-12, 2018
- Alan Jones Aquatic Center, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN
- 50m (LCM) pool
- Meet information
- Live stream
- Live results
- Psych Sheets
Below are videos of the fastest heats of the distance freestyle races from Day One of the 2019 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville. The slower heats, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
Wednesday Heat Sheet
Women’s 800 Freestyle – Fastest Heat
- 2020 Olympic Trials cut – 8:48.09
Podium:
- Ashley Twichell (TAC Titans) – 8:32.27
- Erica Sullivan (Sandpipers of Nevada) – 8:37.39
- Mariah Denigan (Northern KY Clippers) – 8:38.14
Men’s 800 Freestyle – Fastest Heat
- 2020 Olympic Trials cut – 8:12.99
Podium:
- Anton Ipsen (Wolfpack Elite) – 8:00.34
- Taylor Abbott (Tennessee) – 8:09.54
- Jeremy Bagshaw (HPC – Victoria) – 8:12.81
