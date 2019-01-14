Penny Oleksiak on Move to Toronto, Absence at Pan Pacs (Video)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINALS
- Olympic Trials Cut: N/A
- Penny Oleksiak – 26.00
- Farida Osman – 26.09
- Kelsi Dahlia – 26.20
18-year-old Canadian Penny Oleksiak took the win with a 26.00. After a 0.99 second reaction start,Farida Osman came back to take a close second place finished with a 26.09. Taking third place wasKelsi Dahlia with a 26.20.
She mentioned next year about the relay being together. Assuming Taylor Ruck is on that relay, do you think she may take a year off from Stanford to train back in Toronto for the year?