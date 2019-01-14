Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michael Andrew Previews Event Line up for 2020 (Video)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

  • Olympic Trials Cut: 23.19
  1. Michael Andrew – 22.11
  2. Michael Chadwick – 22.46
  3. Ali Khalafalla – 22.47

Taking the win in his first of 3 individual events this evening was U.S National champ Michael Andrew with a 22.11. Taking second behind Andrew was Michael Chadwick in a 22.46. Taking a narrow third place finished by one one-hundredth was Ali Khalafalla with a 22.47.

Hmmm.....

Let me guess….a bunch of 50s?

51 minutes ago
Swimming4silver

for the Olympics.. only one 50. sadly for him

2 minutes ago
SwimGeek

Amazing that an athlete that is one of the top swimmers in the world in all 4 stroke 50s is no long even contemplating the 2IM.

50 minutes ago
Hswimmer

He should. He could be good at it if he just works his last 50, but usrpt doesn’t help that

36 minutes ago
Skoorbnagol

What like Olympic champ florent manadou?

7 minutes ago

