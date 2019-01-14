Michael Andrew Previews Event Line up for 2020 (Video)

Kelsi Dahlia: “I try not to preference… but I really do enjoy short course” (Video) Kelsi Dahlia of Cardinal Aquatics is really learning how to back-half. Out in 28.09, she came back in a 29.77, out-splitting everyone else by a second, to clock a 57.86.

Carson Foster Talks Christmas Training: 21×200 Backstroke (Video) Carson Foster gave us the break down on his Christmas training, including a set of 21×200, ending with 6 on 2:00… Backstroke

Ali DeLoof on San Diego Move: “It’s similar to going to college for your freshman year” The move marks a big shift for DeLoof, who has spent six years training in Ann Arbor with her three sisters (Gabby, Catie, and Jackie) and swimming her way to World University Games and SC World Championships

Bryce Mefford Describes Racing Ryan Murphy, Daniel Carr in Practice (Video) Coming into Cal as a freshman, Bryce Mefford was intimidated walking into practice, stepping up on the blocks next to names like Ryan Murphy and Jacob Pebley. But times have changed