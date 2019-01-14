How do you Manage Training for Open Water and Pool Events?

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

800 FREE TIMED FINALS – WOMEN

2020 Olympic Trials cut – 8:48.09

Top 3

Ashley Twichell of TAC Titans shot out to the lead and didn’t look back, claiming the quickest time out of the first heat. The 2017 World Champion in the 5K open water race maintained a comfortable lead after the start of the race, and clocked a time of 8:32.27 for the win.

In a tight battle for 2nd and 3rd, Erica Sullivan pulled away at the end for 2nd in 8:37.39, just ahead of 15-year-old Mariah Denigan. Settling for 4th was Becca Mann (unattached) at 8:39.73. That’s Mann’s first swim of the 2018-19 season, with her last meet before this being the 2018 U.S. Summer Nationals.

University of Tennessee sophomore Amanda Nunan was 8:45.19 for 5th in heat 1, with Magnolia Aquatic Club’s Kaitlynn Sims, a Michigan commit, taking 6th in 8:49.23.