2019 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Live Stream/Webcast Info

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- January 9-12, 2018
- Knoxville, TN
- Meet information
- Live results
- Psych Sheets
- TV/Webcast schedule (live stream)
- Ticket information
- Event Schedule
USA Swimming will be live-streaming the upcoming Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville, TN. There’s a bit of a different streaming availability each night, but usaswimming.com will have a stream for all prelims sessions, the first and last night of finals, and B-finals for Thursday and Friday’s finals session.
Meanwhile, for the middle two days, nbcsports.com will have A-finals streamed during the finals sessions.
Check out the full schedule below.
|Date
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Live or Delay
|Webcast
|January 9
|N/A
|6 p.m. ET
|800m Freestyle
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|January 10
|N/A
|9 a.m. ET
|Day 2 Prelims
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|January 10
|Olympic Channel
|6 p.m. ET
|Day 2 A Finals
|Live
|nbcsports.com
|January 10
|N/A
|6 p.m. ET
|Day 2 B Finals
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|January 10
|NBC Sports Network
|11:30 p.m. ET
|Day 2 Finals
|Taped
|nbcsports.com
|January 11
|N/A
|9 a.m. ET
|Day 3 Prelims
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|January 11
|Olympic Channel
|6 p.m. ET
|Day 3 A Finals
|Live
|nbcsports.com
|January 11
|N/A
|6 p.m. ET
|Day 3 B Finals
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|January 11
|NBC Sports Network
|9:30 p.m. ET
|Day 3 Finals
|Taped
|nbcsports.com
|January 12
|N/A
|9 a.m. ET
|Day 4 Prelims
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|January 12
|N/A
|6 p.m. ET
|Day 4 Finals
|Live
|usaswimming.org or nbcsports.com
Leave a Reply