2019 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Live Stream/Webcast Info

USA Swimming will be live-streaming the upcoming Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville, TN. There’s a bit of a different streaming availability each night, but usaswimming.com will have a stream for all prelims sessions, the first and last night of finals, and B-finals for Thursday and Friday’s finals session.

Meanwhile, for the middle two days, nbcsports.com will have A-finals streamed during the finals sessions.

Check out the full schedule below.

Date Network Time (ET) Event Live or Delay Webcast
January 9 N/A 6 p.m. ET 800m Freestyle Live usaswimming.org
January 10 N/A 9 a.m. ET Day 2 Prelims Live usaswimming.org
January 10 Olympic Channel 6 p.m. ET Day 2 A Finals Live nbcsports.com
January 10 N/A 6 p.m. ET Day 2 B Finals Live usaswimming.org
January 10 NBC Sports Network 11:30 p.m. ET Day 2 Finals Taped nbcsports.com
January 11 N/A 9 a.m. ET Day 3 Prelims Live usaswimming.org
January 11 Olympic Channel 6 p.m. ET Day 3 A Finals Live nbcsports.com
January 11 N/A 6 p.m. ET Day 3 B Finals Live usaswimming.org
January 11 NBC Sports Network 9:30 p.m. ET Day 3 Finals Taped nbcsports.com
January 12 N/A 9 a.m. ET Day 4 Prelims Live usaswimming.org
January 12 N/A 6 p.m. ET Day 4 Finals Live usaswimming.org or nbcsports.com

 

