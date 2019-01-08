2019 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Live Stream/Webcast Info

USA Swimming will be live-streaming the upcoming Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville, TN. There’s a bit of a different streaming availability each night, but usaswimming.com will have a stream for all prelims sessions, the first and last night of finals, and B-finals for Thursday and Friday’s finals session.

Meanwhile, for the middle two days, nbcsports.com will have A-finals streamed during the finals sessions.

Check out the full schedule below.