Trainability Squad Launched At Swim Ireland’s National Center Dublin

Swim Ireland‘s National Center in Dublin has announced the creation of a ‘Trainability Squad’ intended for part-time National Center Dublin athletes. Aimed at competitive swimmers aged 11-16, the group would consist of those swimmers not already selected as a member of the National Squad or Regional Squad Program.

Per the organization’s release, Regional Skills Academy athletes are welcome to attend, however. Such athletes would normally require one or more of the following:

Additional training/coaching to that offered within their home club program to support such athletes to achieve further in the sport

Long course training/coaching to accentuate that offered in their home club program

An opportunity to train alongside like-minded athletes from a variety of clubs from across three of the nation’s Regions

An opportunity to train in a session led by a member of the National Center (Dublin) coaching staff

You can find more information about this program here.

The National Center in Dublin is one of two such centers within Swim Ireland‘s framework, with the other located at the University of Limerick. Both centers provide performance support for identified athletes across Ireland and operate under an open door policy for targeted athletes and coaches within Ireland’s Performance and Performance Pathway systems.

National Record holders Conor Ferguson, Darragh Greene, Brendan Hyland and Niamh Coyne are among the Irish athletes based out of Dublin. World Championships medalist Shane Ryan is the newest member of that center’s squad, announcing his arrival after his historic performance in Hangzhou.