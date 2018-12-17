After Historic SC World Performances, Shane Ryan Moves To Ireland

After concluding a historic Short Course World Championships for his nation of Ireland, 24-year-old Shane Ryan will be making a big training home move. The 50m backstroke bronze medalist in Hangzhou has announced he will be leaving his present base at Pinnacle Racing under Coach Sergio Lopez, stationed at Virginia Tech,and instead move to Ireland.

Under Lopez, Ryan was alongside other foreign athletes such as Wu Chun Feng of Chinese Taipei, Isabella Paez of Venezuela and breaststroke bronze medalist in Hangzhou, Felipe Lima of Brazil. Egyptian National Record holder Farida Osman also joined the training group just last month.

“After doing a lot of hard thinking. I have decided to move back to Ireland in January,” the former Penn State University athlete stated via social media today.

“I believe with the coaching staff and with the support of @sportireland and @swimireland I could come home with a Olympic medal in 2020.

Thank you so much to @sergiolopezmiro for being the best coach and friend for the past year and thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey with me.”

Not only did Ryan take home Ireland’s first-ever senior World Championships medal with his 50m back bronze, but the sprinting ace was also a semi-finalist in the men’s 100m free, where he became the first Irishman ever to dip under 47 seconds in 46.97. Ryan was also a critical component of his nation’s record-setting 4x100m and 4x50m medley relays.

As Ryan was training in the United States, his name was left off of the 2018/19 Swim Ireland National Squad roster announced this past October.

Updated: Swim Ireland confirmed to SwimSwam that Ryan will join relaymates Conor Ferguson, Darragh Greene and Brendan Hyland at the National Centre Dublin under Coach Ben Higson and will be added to the National Squad official roster.

View this post on Instagram

After doing a lot of hard thinking. I have decided to move back to Ireland in January. I believe with the coaching staff and with the support of @sportireland and @swimireland I could come home with a Olympic medal in 2020. Thank you so much to @sergiolopezmiro for being the best coach and friend for the past year and thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey with me.

A post shared by Shane P. Ryan OLY (@shaneryan001) on

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
PSU 4 Life

Seems weird to leave a coach when you’re swimming at your best? Good luck to Mr Ryan!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Dan

Wish him the best of luck. Sometimes I wonder why people change when they are doing very well. In this case I wonder how much it has to do with being left the national roster?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!