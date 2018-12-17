2018 Swammy Awards: Men’s NCAA Coach of the Year Ray Looze

To see all of our 2018 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here.

2018 Men’s NCAA Coach of the Year: Ray Looze, Indiana University

What was widely expected to be a four-team battle for the NCAA men’s team title quickly turned into a five-team matchup. And by the morning of the final day, it was that surprise fifth team who was leading the pack.

Coach Ray Looze‘s Indiana Hoosiers shocked the nation through three days of NCAAs, and while they weren’t ultimately able to upset Texas for the team title, their third-place finish was easily the most impressive showing of the top few teams.

IU wasn’t deep. In fact, only six swimmers scored individually. Three more added scoring finals relay legs. A 6-man group (plus three key divers) went up against Cal (14 swimming scorers individually) and Texas (10 individual scorers, plus 3 divers) and led for three of four days. That’s because Looze managed to spread his stars across individuals and relays in the perfect combinations to reap maximum points.

Indiana won the 400 medley relay, getting historic splits from breaststroker Ian Finnerty (50.33 split) and freestyler Blake Pieroni (40.62). Looze had his team fired up for the meet-opening 800 free relay, with Pieroni becoming the first man ever under 1:30 with a 1:29.63 lead-off leg. And Indiana’s attention to versatility in training paid off big: the Hoosiers took second in that relay while fielding one true freestyler (Pieroni) along with a backstroker/freestyler (Mohamed Samy), a flyer (Vini Lanza) and, shockingly enough, a breaststroker (Finnerty).

Besides Pieroni’s stellar 200 free, the swim of the meet for Looze’s crew was Finnerty’s barrier-shattering 49.69 in the 100 breast. Finnerty broke NCAA, American and U.S. Open records with that swim, and he went on to win the 200 breast the next day with a gutsy swim, going out at breakneck pace (51.28 at the 100 turn) and holding off a hard charge from Cal’s Andrew Seliskar. That race played to Finnerty’s strengths (sheer speed), but also showed enough endurance training to hang on in the key moments of the final 50.

Indiana’s small crew had a number of other impact swims. Pieroni was in the NCAA title hunt in the 200 (2nd in 1:30.23), finished fourth in an insanely fast 100 free (41.51) and even eked out an 8th-place finish in the 50 free (18.93 in prelims, 19.17 in finals). Lanza was also an A finalist in three events (6th in 200 IM, 3rd in 100 fly, 3rd in 200 fly). Samy was 4th in the 200 free (1:31.73) and 13th in the 100 back (45.52) in an insanely difficult double with only the 100 breast in between. And senior Levi Brock joined Finnerty in the 100 breast A final, going 51.38 for fifth.

