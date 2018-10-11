Meet the 2018-19 Swim Ireland National Squads

National Squad (Performance) 2018-2019 Name Programme Coach Calum Bain University of Stirling Bradley Hay Conor Ferguson National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson Darragh Greene National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson Brendan Hyland National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson Mona McSharry Marlins (Ballyshannon) Grace Meade Jordan Sloan National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson National Squad (Performance Pathway) 2018-2019 Name Programme Coach Scarlett Armstrong Ards (Newtownards) Davy Johnston Sadbh Bailey New Ross (Wexford) Fran Ronan James Brown Loughborough University Andi Manley Victoria Catterson Ards (Newtownards) Davy Johnston Uiseann Cooke National Centre (Limerick) John Szaranek Eoin Corby National Centre (Limerick) John Szaranek Niamh Coyne National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson Edel Daly National Centre (Limerick) John Szaranek Maria Godden Kilkenny Mikey McCarthy Ben Griffin National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson Ethan Hansen Mount Kelly Emma Collings-Barnes Michael Hewitt City of Belfast Steven McQuillan Danielle Hill Larne Peter Hill Paddy Johnston Ards (Newtownards) Davy Johnston Amelia Kane Ards (Newtownards) Davy Johnston Alfie Kelly City of Newcastle Ryan Livingstone Julia Knox Banbridge Davy Wilson Cadan McCarthy National Centre (Limerick) John Szaranek Ellie McCartney Enniskillen Aaron Rickhuss Finn McGeever National Centre (Limerick) John Szaranek Ellie McKibbin Ards (Newtownards) Davy Johnston Jack McMillan Bangor Paul Dennis Jeremy O’Connor National Centre (Limerick) John Szaranek Cara Osing Templeogue (Dublin) Brian Sweeney Robbie Powell National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson Rebecca Reid Ards (Newtownards) Davy Johnston Aisling Rowlands Trojan (Dublin) James Lawless Naomi Trait Kilkenny Mikey McCarthy Ellen Walshe Templeogue (Dublin) Brian Sweeney Ben Woodside Larne Peter Hill

Assistant Coach Matt Coward is also joining Ben Higson, Steven Beckerleg and Beth Carson on deck at National Centre (Dublin) from October, while Mantas Ruikis joins the team as an Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach and sports science consultant from this month.

National Performance Director Jon Rudd said, “The small but targeted team that we have travelling into the World Short Course Championships is one which has been selected on each athlete’s current Olympic qualification profile and the journey east will in itself serve as excellent preparation for when Tokyo comes around. The athletes that the Olympic Federation announced on Saturday following our nominations are also four of the best young prospects that we have and they will certainly be part of the mix once it’s game time in Argentina next month. We are also excited about a 36-strong National Squad, as our qualification times for this evolve as we progress to within 2 years of the Tokyo Games and to within 6 years of the Paris Games. To have so many athletes remaining on track and moving into the Squad for the first time is a great sign for the nation’s swimming as a whole. And in terms of the National Centre in Dublin, both Matt and Mantas will add extra depth to our delivery in this key Centre on a day-to-day basis as we move ever closer to Tokyo”