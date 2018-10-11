2018 Youth Olympic Games: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES
- October 6th-18th, 2018
- Swimming Portion: October 7th-12th, 2018
- Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Schedule & Results
- Entries
- YouTube Live Stream
The penultimate preliminary session from Buenos Aires will feature heats in the women’s 50 free and 100 fly, the men’s 100 free and 50 breast, and early timed final heats in the men’s 800 free (with the top seeded heat swimming with finals).
Highlighting the session will be heavy hitters Kristof Milak, Andrei Minakov, Thomas Ceccon and Daniil Markov in the men’s 100 freestyle, 50 butterfly winner Sara Junevik in the women’s 100 fly, 100 free champ Barbora Seemanova in the women’s 50 free, and the red hot Sun Jiajun in the men’s 50 breast.
