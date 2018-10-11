Relive Day 4 Of The 2018 Youth Olympic Games

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

Just as we did for the first three days of swimming competition at the Youth Olympic Games, you can watch the full finals session from day 4 via olympic.org.

The fourth night of finals was an exciting one, highlighted by a very impressive quadruple from Italian Thomas Ceccon.

The 17-year-old won the men’s 50 free, took silver in the 50 back, took the top seed in the 50 fly, and then had a respectable 1:03.42 split swimming breast on Italy’s medley relay, obviously his weakest stroke. All three of his individual swims were best times.

Other winners on the night were Yu Hanaguruma of Japan in the men’s 200 breast, Sara Junevik of Sweden in the women’s 50 fly, Russians Kliment Kolesnikov and Anastasia Makarova in the men’s 50 back and women’s 100 breast, and Ajna Kesely of Hungary in the women’s 200 free.

The session finished off with a new junior world record in the men’s 4×100 medley relay, as Kolesnikov combined with Vladislav Gerasimenko, Andrei Minakov and Daniil Markov to clock 3:35.17 and erase Italy’s record from 2017 of 3:35.24.

