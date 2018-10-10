2018 Youth Olympic Games: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

Day 4 finals of the Youth Olympic Games will be another jam packed session with a total of seven finals and a pair of semi-final rounds. Follow along for live results below.

Men’s 50 Free Final

Italian Thomas Ceccon dropped his personal best from the semis by another two-tenths to steal the gold from Russian Daniil Markov, pulling off the upset in 22.33 to give himself a complete set of medals. This gold adds to the silver he won in the 200 IM and the bronze he won in the 100 back.

Markov, who led the semis in a new personal best of 22.30, was just .04 back to take silver in 22.37, and Egypt’s Abdelrahman Sameh improved his semi time by .05 for bronze in 22.43. Andre Luiz Calvelo de Souza was 4th in 22.57, and Sweden’s Bjoern Seeliger, the 2018 European Junior champ, was 5th in 22.77.

Women’s 50 Back Semi-Finals

Australian Kaylee McKeown and Russian Daria Vaskina really asserted themselves as the two swimmers with a gold medal chance tomorrow night in the women’s 50 back semis, going 1-2 in the second semi final in 28.14 and 28.24 to sit four-tenths clear of the rest of the field. McKeown, who was 28.17 in the prelims, comes just .04 outside of her PB of 28.10, while Vaskina has been as fast as 27.90 from when she won the Euro Junior title earlier this year.

American Rhyan White won the first semi-final in 28.62 for the 3rd seed, just off her best from the heats of 28.46, and Canadian Madison Broad was just .06 off of her best time for the 4th seed in 28.78. After only five did it this morning, all eight qualifiers were under 29 seconds tonight.

Men’s 200 Breast Final

Yu Hanaguruma, JPN, 2:11.63 Savvas Thomoglou, GRE, 2:13.62 Jan Kalusowski, POL, 2:13.72

Yu Hanaguruma looks to be well on his way to becoming the next great Japanese breaststroker, winning the 200 title here in Buenos Aires in dominant fashion by nearly two seconds.

4th at the 50, Hanaguruma quickly moved into the lead with back-to-back splits of 33.24 and 33.61 over the middle 100 to open up a 1.5 second lead on Caspar Corbeau of the Netherlands, and extended that advantage coming home to touch in 2:11.63. That improves his previous best of 2:12.28 (on record) from the 2017 World Juniors where he placed 5th.

Corbeau, who held onto 2nd through the 150, faded on the last length and was overtaken by Savvas Thomoglou of Greece and Jan Kalusowski of Poland as they won silver and bronze in 2:13.62 and 2:13.72 respectively. The swim for Thomoglou was a new personal best, while Kalusowski was just off his 2:13.45 from those European Juniors in Helsinki where he won silver. Corbeau, the bronze medalist there, ended up 4th in 2:14.28.

Women’s 50 Fly Final

Just like how Hanaguruma is following the path carved for him by so many great Japanese breaststrokers, Sara Junevik looks to be following the footsteps of Swedish superstar Sarah Sjostrom, as she wins gold in the women’s 50 fly over a tightly contested field in 26.40. Junevik holds a best of 26.18 from the 2017 World Juniors where she was the silver medalist.

Belarusian Anastasiya Shkurdai, who holds a best of 26.35 and is the reigning European Junior champion, was slightly quicker than the semis where she had a share of the top time, but it wasn’t enough to eclipse Junevik as she takes silver in 26.62. German Angelina Köhler, who tied Shkurdai with the top time in the semis in 26.65, had another tie tonight for bronze with Russia’s Polina Egorova in 26.68.

Men’s 50 Back Final

Kliment Kolesnikov continued his descent through the rounds of the men’s 50 back, going 24.7, 24.5 and now 24.40 to win gold by close to nine-tenths of a second. Kolesnikov now has two individual and four gold medals overall, also winning the 100 back and both the mixed and men’s 400 free relay.

Thomas Ceccon continues to ride this wave of momentum he’s on as he comes in and snatches the silver from Norwegian Tomoe Hvas, improving his semi-final swim by seven-tenths to get down to 25.27 and take out his previous best of 25.45. Hvas, who looked like a sure bet for silver after he went 25.12 in the semis, settles for bronze in 25.28.

Women’s 100 Breast Final

In true Yuliya Efimova form, Russia’s Anastasia Makarova moved up from 5th at the turn to win gold in the women’s 100 breaststroke, closing close to a second faster than anyone in 34.90 for a final time of 1:07.88.

Niamh Coyne of Ireland was even further back than Makarova at the 50, turning in 33.10, but was 2nd-fastest closing in 35.80 to sneak by the early leaders and take silver in 1:08.90.

Her countrymate Mona McSharry, the 2017 World Junior champion, was aggressive with the fastest opening split (31.90), but ended up fading with the slowest closing 50 (37.07) and fell to 4th in 1:08.97, with European Junior champion Kotryna Teterevkova of Lithuania slipping in for bronze in 1:08.95.

Men’s 50 Fly Semi-Finals

