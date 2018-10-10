Penn State Sweeps Big Ten Men’s Weekly Honors

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Swimmer of the Week
Nathan Schiffmann, Penn State
So. – Bordeaux, France
- Finished second in the 500 freestyle (4:31.15) at No. 23 Virginia last weekend
- Placed fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:40.21) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (46.57)
- Earns his first career Swimmer of the Week honor
- Last Penn State of the Week: Kaelan Freund (Oct. 18. 2017)
Diver of the Week
Hector Garcia Boissier, Penn State
Sr. – Las Palmas De Gran Canaria, Spain – IES Politecnico Las Palmas
- Qualified for the NCAA Zone Championships with his first-place finish in the 1-meter with a score of 335.03 at No. 23 Virginia last weekend
- 2017 All-Big Ten Academic honoree
- Earns his first Diver of the Week award of the season and fourth of his career
- Last Penn State Diver of the Week: Hector Garcia Boissier (Feb. 8, 2017)
Freshman of the Week
Michael Daly, Penn State
Pearl River, N.Y. – Pearl River
- Had two second-place finishes at No. 23 Virginia: 1,000 freestyle (9:27.10) and 200 individual medley (1:52.68)
- Placed third in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:49.10
- Earns his first career Freshman of the Week award
- Last Penn State Freshman of the Week: Kaelan Freund (Feb. 8, 2017)
2018-19 Big Ten Women’s Swimmer/Diver of the Week
Oct. 3
S/F: Ruslan Gaziev, OSU
D: Jacob Fielding, Fr., OSU
Oct. 10
S: Nathan Schiffmann, So., PSU
D: Hector Garcia Boissier, Sr., PSU
F: Michael Daly, PSU
Leave a Reply