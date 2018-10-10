Penn State Sweeps Big Ten Men’s Weekly Honors

Lilly King Posts 59.7 100 Breast In IU Quad With UK, ND, and Mizzou The ND women had an impressive team showing, claiming victory over Kentucky and Mizzou, which are 2 top 20 teams from last season’s NCAAs, and ending in a tie with IU, the 8th place team performer at last year’s NCAAs.

Texas Men, Stanford Women Top Season-Opening CSCAA Dual Meet Polls The defending NCAA champions on the men’s and women’s sides remain #1 in the first edition of the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) dual meet polls released today.