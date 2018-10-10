Penn State Sweeps Big Ten Men’s Weekly Honors

October 10th, 2018 Big Ten, College

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Swimmer of the Week

Nathan Schiffmann, Penn State

So. – Bordeaux, France

  • Finished second in the 500 freestyle (4:31.15) at No. 23 Virginia last weekend
  • Placed fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:40.21) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (46.57)
  • Earns his first career Swimmer of the Week honor
  • Last Penn State of the Week: Kaelan Freund (Oct. 18. 2017)

Diver of the Week

Hector Garcia Boissier, Penn State

Sr. – Las Palmas De Gran Canaria, Spain – IES Politecnico Las Palmas

  • Qualified for the NCAA Zone Championships with his first-place finish in the 1-meter with a score of 335.03 at No. 23 Virginia last weekend
  • 2017 All-Big Ten Academic honoree
  • Earns his first Diver of the Week award of the season and fourth of his career
  • Last Penn State Diver of the Week: Hector Garcia Boissier (Feb. 8, 2017)

Freshman of the Week

Michael Daly, Penn State

Pearl River, N.Y. – Pearl River

  • Had two second-place finishes at No. 23 Virginia: 1,000 freestyle (9:27.10) and 200 individual medley (1:52.68)
  • Placed third in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:49.10
  • Earns his first career Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Penn State Freshman of the Week: Kaelan Freund (Feb. 8, 2017)

2018-19 Big Ten Women’s Swimmer/Diver of the Week
Oct. 3
S/F: Ruslan Gaziev, OSU
D: Jacob Fielding, Fr., OSU

Oct. 10

S: Nathan Schiffmann, So., PSU

D: Hector Garcia Boissier, Sr., PSU

F: Michael Daly, PSU

