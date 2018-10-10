Kolesnikov, Minakov Lift Russians To New WJR In 400 Medley Relay

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

The Russian machine continued their impressive string of success on day 4 of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, culminating with a gold medal and new junior world record in the men’s 400 medley relay to finish off the session.

Kliment Kolesnikov, the fastest 50 backstroker in history and the fastest ever junior in the 100 back, gave Russia a massive 2.45 second lead on the opening leg of the relay in a time of 53.34. Vladislav Gerasimenko (1:01.50) lost a bit of ground to China’s Sun Jiajun (1:00.12) on the breaststroke leg, but it was all Russia from there as individual 100 fly winner (and new Russian Record holder) Andrei Minakov had the top fly split by a wide margin in 51.14 and Daniil Markov closed things off on the free in 49.19.

That gave them a final time of 3:35.17, edging them past Italy’s 3:35.24 from the 2017 European Junior Championships for a new junior world record. The same four Russian swimmers also won the 2018 European Juniors in 3:35.58.

Full PDF results of the race can be found here.

Below, check out a split comparison of the new and old records:

Kolesnikov and Minakov gave Russia big leg up on back and fly, enough to offset the advantage Italy had with Nicolo Martinenghi on breaststroke, while their two freestyle legs were only three-tenths apart.

The record by the Russian team is even more impressive considering the fact that countries can only bring four male and four female athletes to the Games, which has often resulted in swimmers being forced into ‘off’ events to service all of the different relays. For example, Italian Thomas Ceccon, who won the 50 free, took silver in the 50 back and qualified 1st in the 50 fly semis all in this session, swam breaststroke on their relay as they had no legitimate breaststroker on their limited roster. Fortunately for the Russians, these four are all versatile enough to be competitive in multiple events here whilst allowing them to have a record breaking relay performance.