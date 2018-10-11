Lilly King Posts 59.7 100 Breast In IU Quad With UK, ND, and Mizzou

IU vs UK, ND, Mizzou Quad Meet

Wednesday, October 10th

Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, IN

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Indiana – 150, Notre Dame – 150

Indiana – 188, Mizzou – 112

Indiana – 183, Kentucky – 113

Notre Dame – 211.5, Mizzou – 88.5

Notre Dame – 172.5, Kentucky – 127.5

Kentucky – 190, Mizzou – 110

MEN

Indiana – 219, Kentucky – 79

Indiana – 213, Notre Dame – 87

Indiana – 193.5, Mizzou – 106.5

Mizzou – 189, Notre Dame – 111

Mizzou – 190, Kentucky – 108

Kentucky – 154.5, Notre Dame – 143.5

Indiana University hosted Kentucky, Notre Dame, and Mizzou for a quad meet on Wednesday afternoon at the Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center. IU came away with wins in 5 meets, and a tie with Notre Dame’s women. The ND women had an impressive team showing, claiming victory over Kentucky and Mizzou, which are 2 top 20 teams from last season’s NCAAs, and ending in a tie with IU, the 8th place team performer at last year’s NCAAs.

IU won 18 of 32 events, including all 4 relays. Lilly King, to no surprise, took both the women’s breaststroke events. In the 100 breast, King went out very fast, hitting the 50 wall in 27.63, then came home in 32.11 for a final time of 59.74. IU went 1-2 in the 100 breast, with freshmen Noelle Peplowski touching 2nd with a 1:01.81. King then posted a 2:11.63 to win the 200 breast, outpacing Kentucky’s Bailey Bonnett, who came in 2nd with a 2:12.85. Bonnett came in 5th at last year’s NCAAs in the 200 breast. Peplowski touched 3rd in the 200, finishing in 2:14.81.

In the men’s breaststroke events, Indiana’s Ian Finnerty handled things. Finnerty swam a pretty speedy 53.88 to claim victory in the 100, finishing just over 2 seconds ahead of runner-up Caleb Hicks (Mizzou – 55.89). Finnerty’s time was not quite as fast in the 200, where he touched in 2:01.15, after narrowly holding off teammate Matthew Jerden (2:01.50).

Notre Dame swept the 1000s, with Lindsay Stone and Zach Yeadon each claiming victory. Stone took the women’s 1000, posting a 9:54.82, marking herself as the only swimmer in the field to break 10 minutes. Stone swam a very consistent race, only splitting above 30 seconds on 3 of her 50s. Yeadon won the men’s 1000 with a 9:00.25, claiming a decisive victory over IU’s Michael Brinegar (9:13.09). Yeadon’s time was his fastest 1000 to date in a non-invite or non-championship meet. Yeadon also took the 500, touching in 4:23.82.

Abbie Dolan (Notre Dame) won the women’s 100 and 200 free. In the 100 free, Dolan swam a 24.17/26.07 to touch in 50.23, half a second ahead of Indiana’s Maria Heitmann (50.82). Dolan came out on top in a very tight race in the 200 free, flipping at the 150 just .06 seconds ahead of Noelle Peplowski and .26 ahead of Heitmann, but came home in 27.57 compared to Peplowski (28.11) and Heitmann (27.66). Dolan won with a final time of 1:48.32, Heitmann was 2nd in 1:48.67, and Peplowski 3rd with a 1:48.92. Dolan also led off the 400 free relay with a 49.93.

Bruno Blaskovic (Indiana) kicked off his sophomore campaign with wins in the 50 and 100 free. In the 50, Blaskovic got his hand on the wall first with a 20.15, edging out Kentucky’s Peter Wetzlar (20.24). Blaskovic then turned around in the 100 free, and again out-touched Wetzlar, this time by .01 seconds. Blaskovic clocked a 44.67 to Wetzlar’s 44.68. Blaskovic also clocked a 19.44 anchor split on the IU 200 medley relay.

Mohamed Samy (Indiana) pulled out an impressive victory in the men’s 200 free, pulling away from Mizzou’s Giovanny Lima on the final 50 to touch in 1:36.87, compared to Lima’s 1:37.37. Samy also threw down a 42.99 split on the IU 400 free relay, clocking the fastest split in the field.

Vini Lanza (Indiana) swept the men’s fly events, swimming a 48.04 in the 100 to claim victory over Notre Dame freshman Zach Smith (48.65). Lanza also pulled out a win in the 200 fly, touching in a 1:46.55. Lanza swam the 200 IM but was DQ’d.