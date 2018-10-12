Milak Gunning For YOG 2Fly Glory; Opts Out Of 1Free Final

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

Swimming competition at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games wraps up this evening, with a tremendous line-up of events ready to unfold in Buenos Aires. On tonight’s schedule, we have the women’s 50m free, 100m fly, 200m back and 400m free, while the men will contest the 200m back, 100m free, 200m fly and 50m breast. Both will partake in the mixed 4 x 100m mixed medley relay as well.

As it’s the last day of swimming finals, we only saw one scratch on the whole in the form of Hungarian Kristof Milak opting out of the mens’ 100m free final. The World Junior Record holder will be battling for his first individual fly gold of these Youth Olympics in the men’s 200m distance tonight, after reaping gold in 200m and 400m free, but silver in the 100m fly earlier this meet.

Taking Milak’s place in the sprint free final is 15-year-old Chinese swimmer Jinquan Hong, who was bumped from 9th into the top 8, holding a time of 50.71 entering tonight’s session.