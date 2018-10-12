Relive Day 5 Finals From The Youth Olympic Games (Video)

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

Day 5 finals at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires was another exciting session, including a pair of very close finals in the men’s 50 fly and women’s 50 back and two national records broken by Ireland’s Mona McSharry in the women’s 50 free and Vietnam’s Nguyen Huy Hoang in the men’s 800 free.

Nguyen won the men’s 800 in a time of 7:50.20, breaking his national record of 7:54.32 to top early leader Keisuke Yoshida (7:53.85) of Japan. We then saw Andrei Minakov prevail in a very tight men’s 50 fly final, clocking 23.62 to edge out countryman Daniil Markov and Norwegian Tomoe Hvas, who tied for silver .01 in 23.63. Italian Thomas Ceccon was just another .02 back in 23.65 to narrowly miss the medals.

The third individual final came in the women’s 50 back, where Kaylee McKeown picked up her first gold medal of the meet in 28.28 over 100m champ Daria Vaskina (28.38) of Russia. The night closed out with the Russians earning another relay victory in the women’s 4×100 free.

