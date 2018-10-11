Mona McSharry Lowers Irish 50 Free Record At Youth Olympic Games

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

18-year-old Mona McSharry broke the Irish National Record in the women’s 50 freestyle during day five finals from the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, posting a time of 25.42 in the semi-finals to eclipse her previous mark of 25.54. She had set that mark this past April at the Irish Open Championships in Dublin.

McSharry, known more for her breaststroke abilities, qualified 2nd into the 50 free final behind 100 freestyle gold medalist Barbora Seemanova of the Czech Republic, and will hunt down her first medal of the competition tomorrow night after a few near misses in the breast events.

Coming in as the favorite in both the 50 and 100, McSharry ended up finishing 4th in both, including missing a medal by just .02 in the 100. She certainly appeared to be a bit off form in those events, but has rebounded well and looks primed to make her way onto the podium in the 50 free.

McSharry was the World Junior champion last summer in the 100 breast, and also won bronze in the 50 at the Championships in Indianapolis. She also owns five medals from the European Junior Championships, including a pair of golds from 2017 in the 50 and 100, and has also competed at a few major senior international competitions including the 2017 World Championships and 2018 Euros (where had a pair of semi-final appearances).

In addition to tomorrow night’s 50 free final, McSharry is also slated to swim the 200 breast on the final day where she comes in as the 6th seed.