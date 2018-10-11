Nguyen Huy Hoang Crushes Vietnamese Record, Wins 800 FR Gold At YOGs

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

Vietnamese swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang soared to gold in the men’s 800 freestyle at the Youth Olympic Games, breaking his own national record by over four seconds in 7:50.20. That knocks off his old mark of 7:54.32, set less than two months ago at the Asian Games where he won bronze.

Nguyen, who had also set a new Vietnamese Record on the opening night in the 400 free (missing a medal by just 0.17 in 3:48.85), really bide his time on the front half of the 800. Flipping at the 400 in 3:57.13 in 3rd position, the 18-year-old exploded on the back half with a massive negative split (3:53.07 coming home) to pull away from early leader Keisuke Yoshida and win by over three seconds.

Yoshida, who was the one who out-touched Nguyen for bronze in the 400, won silver in 7:53.85, while 400 silver medalist Marco De Tullio of Italy won bronze in 7:55.81.

In addition to his bronze in the 800 at the Asian Games, Nguyen was also the one who pushed Chinese legend Sun Yang all the way to the wall in the 1500 final, winning silver in a time of 15:01.63 that broke his Vietnamese Record by a whopping 18 seconds. The 1500 freestyle is not contested at the Youth Olympic Games.