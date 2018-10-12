Arkansas Hangs on to Top In-state Backstroker with Verbal from Allie Rogers

Allie Rogers of Conway, Arkansas has announced her intention to swim for the University of Arkansas in the class of 2023. She is the first in-state verbal commitment for the Razorbacks, who have also heard from Texans Emma Hultquist and Janelle Hummingbird, Coloradan Jessie Beckwith, and Tennessean Maddie London.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the next four years at the University of Arkansas. Arkansas has been my home for 17 years and so happy to make it home for four more!! I couldn’t have done it without the support of my coach and family. Woo Pig!!!”

Rogers is a senior at Little Rock Central High School. While she didn’t swim in the state meet as a junior, she contributed to Central’s second-place team finish in her sophomore season at the 2016-17 Arkansas Activities Association 7A-6A State Swim Meet by taking 2nd in the 200 IM (2:08.34) and 4th in the 100 fly (58.05), and by swimming legs on the runner-up 400 free relay (53.52) and runner-up 200 medley relay (26.09 fly).

Rogers swims year-round with The Aquakids out of Conway. She focuses mainly on back and IM in club swimming and achieved her first Winter Juniors cuts in the 100/200m backstrokes at Jenks Sectionals in July. There she placed 4th in the 200m back (2:19.79) and 6th in the 100m back (1:05.11). She was also 15th in the 100m breast, 10th in the 200m IM, and 18th in the 400m IM. At Columbia Sectionals in March she finaled in the 200 back, 100/200 breast, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:02.52

100 back – 57.39

200 IM – 2:03.92

100 breast – 1:04.38

100 fly – 56.84

