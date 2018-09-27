Sprint Free/Breaststroke Specialist Maddie London Verbals to Arkansas

Maddie London, a senior at Collierville High School in Collierville, Tennessee, has verbally committed to swim at the University of Arkansas in 2019-20. She will join Emma Hultquist, Janelle Hummingbird, and Jessie Beckwith in the class of 2023.

“I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Arkansas! Deciding to continue my swim career at a collegiate level with these coaches was one of the easiest decisions I’ve ever made. I can’t wait for the Fall of 2019! GO HOGS!🐗🏊”

In her junior year of high school, London placed 8th in the 50 free (24.05) and 12th in the 100 breast (1:06.19) at the 2018 TISCA Tennessee High School State Championship. She anchored the Collierville medley relay to a 4th-place finish with 23.46 and led off the 6th-place 400 free relay in 53.56.

London swims year-round with Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club. She competed at Cary Futures in August, swimming the 50/100 free and 100 breast and notching a PB in the 100 free. Two weeks earlier she’d gone best times in the 50 free, 50/100 breast and 200 IM at Southeastern Swimming LSC Long Course Championships.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.99

100 free – 53.15

100 breast – 1:06.19

200 breast – 2:26.00