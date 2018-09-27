Sweden’s Michelle Coleman To Make Comeback In Eindhoven

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – EINDHOVEN
The 2nd cluster of the 2018 FINA World Cup Series kicks off tomorrow in Eindhoven, with the fields on both men’s and women’s sides holding more competitors than in Kazan and Doha. One such racer set to make her mark in the new season is Sweden’s Michelle Coleman, the freestyle ace who nabbed two relay medals at last year’s European Short Course Championships, only to drop off the competitive map so far in 2018.
Speaking to SwimSwam from Eindhoven, Coleman said, “Yes, this [World Cup] is my first competition in 7 months.”
Coleman had been training in Australia at Miami Swimming Club under storied coach Denis Cotterell, but the Olympic-caliber squad, which also included native racers Thomas Fraser-Holmes and Dan Smith, disbanded in 2016. Coleman recently has been in Stockholm at the National Elite Centre, working with coach Johan Wallberg, but says an injury earlier this year caused a derailment in both her training and competitive racing plans.
