Freestyler Abby Samansky Verbally Commits To Tennessee Vols

California freestyler Abby Samansky has verbally committed to the University of Tennessee, bolstering the Vols free relay depth beginning in the fall of 2019.

Samansky is a solid talent through all three relay-distance freestyle events. She’s also coming off an outstanding junior year that saw her put up lifetime-bests in the 50 through 500 free in short course, along with the 50 through 400 free in long course.

Samansky’s Top Times

50y free: 23.46

100y free: 49.79

200y free: 1:47.69

100y back: 56.29

Samansky dropped about a second in both her 100 and 200 frees over the course of her junior year. Her biggest drop, though, came over the summer of 2018, where she cut her 200-meter free time from 2:05.08 to 2:03.41.

Samansky announced her commitment on Instagram with the following statement:

“I’m super excited to announce my commitment to the University of Tennessee! I’m so thankful for the support of my friends and family who helped me to get where I am today. So stoked to have found a home at Tennessee, go Vols!”

Samansky competes for the Clovis Swim Club and Clovis West High School. She joins a Tennessee program that had a breakthrough 2017-2018 NCAA season, including an explosive season from free/flyer Erika Brown.