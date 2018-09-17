Sjostrom Perfect Over World Cup Cluster 1; Chupkov Wins Men’s Cluster

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – DOHA

Thursday, September 13th – Saturday, September 15th

Hamad Aquatic Centre (HAC), Aspire Zone, Doha, Qatar

Heats at 10am local/Finals at 6pm local

LCM

FULL FINA WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

September 7-9 , Kazan, Russia (50m)

, Kazan, Russia (50m) September 13-15 , Doha, Qatar (50m)

September 28-30 , Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m)

, Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m) October 4-6 , Budapest, Hungary (25m)

, Budapest, Hungary (25m) November 2-4 , Beijing, China (25m)

, Beijing, China (25m) November 9-11 , Tokyo, Japan (25m)

, Tokyo, Japan (25m) November 15-17 , Singapore (25m)

Swedish sprint star Sarah Sjostrom hit max points at each of the first two stops of the 2018 FINA World Cup, earning the $50,000 Cluster 1 bonus and leading the series points by 30.

The major change to series scoring this year is that athletes can earn prize money in as many events as they want, but can only score points from their best 3 finishes. Sjostrom won five events in both Kazan and Doha, leaving her with a perfect three scoring wins. She also hit the top FINA points performance at both meets for the max 24-point bonus. 60 points at each meet leaves her with 120 to lead the series by 30 over Katinka Hosszu.

(Sjostrom was so dominant in Doha that she actually had the three best FINA points performances overall).

On the men’s side, Anton Chupkov earned the top performance bonus and leads points by 3 over Michael Andrew. Chupkov’s lead and the tight leaderboard (Andrew is 3 back, Vladimir Morozov 6 back) is a product of the new scoring system, which allows more specialized swimmers to compete, rather than the old format which really only rewarded those who could enter 5+ events at each stop.

WORLD CUP SCORING

Medal Points

Each individual event yields points for the top 3 finishers.

Gold: 12 points

Silver: 9 points

Bronze: 6 points

Each athlete can swim an unlimited amount of events, but only their best three finishes count for points.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record yields 20 points. Tying a world record is worth 10 points.

Performance Bonuses

The top 3 male and top 3 female swims of the meet earn bonus points. Top swims are determined based on FINA points. Only the top-scoring swim from each athlete is counted.

First: 24 points

Second: 18 points

Third: 12 points

PERFORMANCE BONUSES:

Women:

Sarah Sjostrom, 50 free: 23.99 = 960 FINA Points Katinka Hosszu, 100 back: 59.63 = 924 FINA Points Ranomi Kromowidjojo, 100 free: 53.29 = 913 FINA Points

Men:

Anton Chupkov, 200 breast: 2:08.77 = 951 FINA Points Andrii Govorov, 50 fly: 22.82 = 949 FINA Points Michael Andrew, 50 back: 24.49 = 945 FINA Points

2018 World Cup Point Standings