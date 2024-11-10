World Cup Series: Who Won The Triple Crown And Top 3 Swimmers

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP

After two intense weeks in Asia, the world’s best swimmers are back home. It’s time to highlight the top swimmers of the entire series.

How does the World Cup Series work? (a quick recap)

During each leg—this year held in Shanghai, Incheon, and finally Singapore—the participating swimmers competed to earn as many points as possible. Points were awarded based on placement and performance, as outlined by World Aquatics. The top-scoring swimmers at each stop received prize money, and at the end of the series, a larger prize pool awaited the top 8 male and female swimmers on the overall leaderboard, with the first place in each category taking home $100,000. Here, we analyze the top three male and female swimmers in the final standings:

Additionally, the World Cup Series offered a $10,000 bonus for any swimmer who achieved the prestigious Triple Crown—winning the same event in all three legs. This year saw an impressive 18 Triple Crowns earned by ten of the top athletes in the competition.

TOP 3 WOMEN

1. KATE DOUGLASS – 178.5 points

SHANGHAI – 59.1 (1) INCHEON -59.2 (2) SINGAPORE – 60.2 (1) 100 IM 56.99 (gold) 56.97 (gold) 56.57 (gold) 200 IM 2:04.09 (gold) DNS DNS 50 FLY 24.54 (gold) 24.73 (gold) 24.42 (gold) AM 200 BREAST 2:15.96 (gold) 2:14.16 (gold) WR 2:12.72 (gold) WR 100 FREE / / 50.82 (gold)

The best swimmer of the entire series is undoubtedly (and it’s incredible considering the next athlete in the rankings) Kate Douglass. The American didn’t lose a single race she entered. She achieved three triple crowns, in the 50 butterfly, 200 breaststroke, and 100 individual medley. Versatility, speed, endurance, world records, American records—Kate Douglass didn’t miss a beat. Not only that, as if it weren’t enough, in addition to claiming three triple crowns, she set two world records in the 200 breaststroke just a week apart, and delighted us with a flawless 200 IM in Shanghai and a 100 freestyle in Singapore. Needless to say, she had no rivals in those races either, winning the first in 2:04.09 and the second in 50.82, spoiling Siobhan Haughey’s chance at her second triple crown, as she only needed gold in the 100 freestyle in Singapore to secure it. On another level entirely.

2. REGAN SMITH – 178.4 points

SHANGAI INCHEON SINGAPORE 50 BACK 25.70 (silver) 25.71(gold) 25.48 (gold) 100 BACK 54.89 (gold) WC 54.41 (gold) WR 54.27 (gold) WR 200 BACK 2:00.42 (gold) 1:59.60 (gold) 1:58.83 (gold) WR 100 FLY 57.56 (8) / DNS 200 FLY 2:01.85 (gold) 2:03.21 (silver) /

Perhaps the most striking aspect of this series, beyond the incredibly high level displayed, is the sheer number of athletes who have performed at such an elite standard. So high, in fact, that the second-place finisher among the women, Regan Smith, missed the top spot by just one-tenth of a point. The American swimmer achieved two triple crowns in the 100 and 200 backstroke, setting new world records in both distances—three if we count that the record in the shorter race was lowered twice within just one week. The new records for women are 54.27 and 1:58.83, breaking both of Kaylee McKeown’s previous records. Notably, the fastest-ever time in the women’s 100 backstroke in short course has been lowered three times in the past month—what an era we are living in!

It was, in fact, the Australian McKeown who spoiled Regan Smith’s chance at a triple triple crown, taking the gold in the 50 backstroke during the first stage in Shanghai, shortly before withdrawing from the series. To top it off, Regan Smith also claimed two podium finishes in the 200 butterfly.

3. SIOBAHN HAUGHEY – 160.7 points

SHANGHAI INCHEON SINGAPORE 50 FREE / / 24.00 (bronze) 100 FREE 51.89 (gold) 51.73 (gold) 51.56 (silver) 200 FREE 1:51.46 (gold) 1:51.02 (gold) 1:51.80 (gold) 400 FREE / 3:58.06 (silver) / 50 BREAST 29.74 (bronze) DNS /

Behind the two American swimmers who have dazzled in Asia, there is Siobhan Haughey, whose performances might go unnoticed because of the two but deserve recognition. The Hong Kong swimmer also achieved her triple crown in the 100 freestyle, consistently maintaining a level around 1:51. Although she missed the second crown in the 100 due to the aforementioned Kate Douglass, we can see the athlete’s versatility. Haughey also won a bronze in the 50 breaststroke, stopping the clock at 29.74, a time on par with international breaststroke standards. However, this performance might not be appreciated as it should be without considering that Haughey is a freestyle specialist who also tried the 400 freestyle during this World Cup, earning a commendable silver in 3:58.06.

TOP 3 MEN

1. LEON MARCHAND – 175.7 points

SHANGHAI INCHEON SINGAPORE 100 IM 50.65 (gold) 51.00 (gold) 49.92 (gold)WC,ER 200 IM 1:50.30 (gold) WC,ER 1:50.91 (gold) 1:48.88 (gold) WR 400 IM 4:00.03 (gold) 3:58.30 (gold) 3:58.45 (gold) 100 FREE DNS 47.46 (10) DNS 200 FREE / DNS 1:40.91 (silver) 200 BREAST 2:02.99 (4) DNS DNS

The French idol accomplishes what everyone expected: a triple triple crown in the medleys and first place in the overall standings. Marchand decides to swim the 200 breaststroke, of which he is the Olympic champion, only in Shanghai, where he finishes fourth, and then focuses on all distances of the medley, especially the 100, a specialty where he perhaps found the most rivalry. The French swimmer also brings home a world record, breaking Ryan Lochte’s 12-year-old record in the 200 medley with a time of 1:48.88. Not only that, the 22-year-old swimmer also sets a European record in the 100 medley with 49.92, and he performs well in the 200 freestyle, where he dives into the final stage to win silver behind Duncan Scott.

2. NOE PONTI – 171.9 points

SHANGHAI INCHEON SINGAPORE 100 IM 50.66 (silver) 51.00 (gold) 50.39 (silver) 200 IM 1:51.78 (bronze) DNS / 50 FLY 21.68 (gold), 21.67 WR 21.76 (gold) 21.50 (gold)WR 100 FLY 48.40 (gold) WC, ER 48.81 (gold) 48.60 (gold)

The latest new world record holder is Noè Ponti. The Swiss swimmer has undoubtedly had the perfect meet, achieving two triple crowns in the 50 and 100 butterfly, a world record, a European record, and four additional medals. Ponti set the new record in the fastest butterfly distance twice, bringing the mark down first to 21.67, then closely following with 21.68 in the same meet, and again swimming 21.50 in Singapore. If before this World Cup the barrier of 21 s seemed unattainable for a human, now, thanks to Noè Ponti, that limit seems possible.

The 23-year-old also tested himself in the medley distances, especially the 100, where he challenged the French powerhouse Marchand, who also managed to match him in the second stage in Incheon.

3. DUNCAN SCOTT – 167.8 points

SHANGHAI INCHEON SINGAPORE 100 IM 51.14 (bronze) DNS / 200 IM 1:51.08 (silver) 1:51.25 (silver) 1:51.14 (silver) 200 FREE 1:40.92 (gold) 1:40.29 (gold) 1:39.83 (gold) 400 FREE 3:36.98 (gold) 3:37.04 (silver) 3:34.46 (gold)

Quietly, quietly, quietly, and swim. The British champion Duncan Scott outclassed the competition and secured third place in a tight battle for the lower podium spots in the overall standings. Scott achieved the triple crown in the 200 freestyle, lowering his time step by step until reaching an excellent 1:39.83 in Singapore. The dream of a second crown in the 400 freestyle was interrupted by the Chinese swimmer Pan Zhanle during the Incheon stage, breaking his streak of two gold medals with a silver. In the 200 medley, another specialty of the Brit, he completed the trio of silvers, always finishing behind Leon Marchand, clocking in at 1:51.

ALL THE TRIPLE CROWNS

PETER COETZE (4°)- 100,200 back

SHANGHAI INCHEON SINGAPORE 50 BACK 22.95 (silver) 22.80 (gold) AF 22.75 (silver) AF 100 BACK 49.35 (gold) AF 49.93 (gold) 49.36 (gold) 200 BACK 1:49.12 (gold) 1:50.05 (gold) 1:49.88 (gold) 100 IM 53.27 (10) / / 50 FREE / 21.57 (10) / 100 FREE 46.59 (bronze) 46.74 (bronze) /

The “surprise” of the event is undoubtedly the South African Peter Coetze. The swimmer, who had already made a splash with continental records during the Olympics, secured two triple crowns in the 100 and 200 backstroke. He also came close to his goal in the 50 backstroke, where he won one gold and two silvers, along with an African record of 22.75. Another surprise was his versatility, which led him to compete in the 100 medley, the 50, and the 100 freestyle. In the latter specialty, he earned two bronzes, with a best time of 46.59, finishing behind Thomas Ceccon and Pan Zhanle.

QIANTING TANG (6°) – 50,100 breast

SHANGHAI INCHEON SINGAPORE 50 BREAST 28.76 (gold) AS 29.03 (gold) 28.87 (gold) 100 BREAST 1:02.53 (gold) AS 1:02.82 (gold) 1:03.10 (gold) 50 FREE 24.52 (7) / 24.40 (5) 100 IM / 58.84 (5) /

Qianting Tang also secures two triple crowns in the 50 and 100 breaststroke, setting new limits for fast Chinese women’s breaststroke. The swimmer stops the clock twice in the 50 breaststroke at under 28 s, making life very difficult for the race’s reigning queen, Benedetta Pilato. It’s interesting to note how Tang also performed well in the 50 freestyle and the 100 medley, finishing in fifth place in both events.

KATARZYNA WASICK (8°) – 50 free

SHANGHAI INCHEON SINGAPORE 50 FREE 23.87 (gold) 23.51 (gold) 23.23 (gold) 100 FREE 52.56 (4) 52.19 (silver) 52.04 (bronze) 200 FREE 1:58.81 (4) 1:56.99 (5) 1:56.53 (5) 50 FLY 26.76 (10) 26.71 (12) 26.87 (18)

Katarzyna Wasick also secures a triple crown, having no rivals in the 50 freestyle. The evolution of the Polish swimmer allows us to witness a great low 23 in Singapore, which earns her the crown. Her attempt to be competitive in the 100 freestyle is semi-successful, as she finishes with a fourth place, a silver, and a bronze, stopping the clock at 52.04 s.

QIN HAIYANG (5°) – 50 breast

SHANGHAI INCHEON SINGAPORE 50 BREAST 25.38 (gold) AS 25.76 (silver) 25.47 (gold) 100 BREAST 55.73 (gold) 56.22 (silver) 55.61 (gold) AS,=WC 200 BREAST 2:01.92 (silver) 2:02.57 (gold) DSQ

Finally, the male breaststroke specialist from China, who surprised everyone last year with new world records in the 50 and 200, wins the triple crown “only” in the shorter distance. Qin Haiyang sets a new Asian record in 25.38 at his home stage, and again breaks the Asian record in the 100 breaststroke in the final stage in Singapore, clocking 55.61. However, he narrowly misses the triple crown at this distance, having lost the gold in the second stage in Incheon with a time over 55″.