Sjostrom Hits $65K, Chupkov $55K In Winnings After World Cup Cluster 1

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – DOHA
- Thursday, September 13th – Saturday, September 15th
- Hamad Aquatic Centre (HAC), Aspire Zone, Doha, Qatar
- Heats at 10am local/Finals at 6pm local
- LCM
- Entry Lists
- SwimSwam Preview
- Results
FULL FINA WORLD CUP SCHEDULE
- September 7-9, Kazan, Russia (50m)
- September 13-15, Doha, Qatar (50m)
- September 28-30, Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m)
- October 4-6, Budapest, Hungary (25m)
- November 2-4, Beijing, China (25m)
- November 9-11, Tokyo, Japan (25m)
- November 15-17, Singapore (25m)
With no world record bonuses yet doled out, Sarah Sjostrom has still earned $65,000 in prize money over the first two stops of the 2018 FINA World Cup. She leads all athletes, with $59,750-winner Katinka Hosszu running second.
Hosszu has actually won more per-race prize money, especially with her focus on the Hungarian relays. But Sjostrom won the first cluster points for a $50,000 bonus, while Hosszu was second and only won $35,000.
On the men’s side, Anton Chupkov has won $55,000, most of that from his $50,000 cluster bonus. Michael Andrew has netted $48,000 and Vladimir Morozov just under $41,000.
PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM
Event Prizes
Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:
- Gold: $1500
- Silver: $1000
- Bronze: $500
- 4th: $400
- 5th: $300
- 6th: $200
Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).
- Gold: $3000
- Silver: $2000
- Bronze: $1000
In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.
World Record Bonuses
Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.
Cluster Bonuses
The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters of 2 or 3 meets each. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 6 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all 3 meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:
- 1st: $50,000
- 2nd: $35,000
- 3rd: $30,000
- 4th: $20,000
- 5th: $10,000
- 6th: $5,000
Series Bonuses
And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:
- 1st: $150,000
- 2nd: $100,000
- 3rd: $50,000
Glad MA is making some bucks instead of wasting his time swimming for some college team for free
Yup, this one trip can pay for a college education if he ever decided to go.
Yep. Missy should’ve turned pro honestly after London. I feel like she’d have been way better off now.
Does this Net amount take into account travel/accomodations/etc? gotta figure plane and hotel to Kazan and Doha were around 10k each
Pretty sure Michael Andrew mentioned in one of his vlogs that that was paid for by the tour.
“The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters of 3 meets each.”
It looks like World Cup consists of 7 meets only this year. Why? Is this how organizers are trying to save on prize money?
2stops x (32 events x $3900 + 2relays x $6000) = $273,600