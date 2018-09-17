Sjostrom Hits $65K, Chupkov $55K In Winnings After World Cup Cluster 1

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – DOHA

Thursday, September 13th – Saturday, September 15th

Hamad Aquatic Centre (HAC), Aspire Zone, Doha, Qatar

Heats at 10am local/Finals at 6pm local

LCM

FULL FINA WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

September 7-9 , Kazan, Russia (50m)

, Kazan, Russia (50m) September 13-15 , Doha, Qatar (50m)

September 28-30 , Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m)

, Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m) October 4-6 , Budapest, Hungary (25m)

, Budapest, Hungary (25m) November 2-4 , Beijing, China (25m)

, Beijing, China (25m) November 9-11 , Tokyo, Japan (25m)

, Tokyo, Japan (25m) November 15-17 , Singapore (25m)

With no world record bonuses yet doled out, Sarah Sjostrom has still earned $65,000 in prize money over the first two stops of the 2018 FINA World Cup. She leads all athletes, with $59,750-winner Katinka Hosszu running second.

Hosszu has actually won more per-race prize money, especially with her focus on the Hungarian relays. But Sjostrom won the first cluster points for a $50,000 bonus, while Hosszu was second and only won $35,000.

On the men’s side, Anton Chupkov has won $55,000, most of that from his $50,000 cluster bonus. Michael Andrew has netted $48,000 and Vladimir Morozov just under $41,000.

PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

Event Prizes

Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:

Gold: $1500

Silver: $1000

Bronze: $500

4th: $400

5th: $300

6th: $200

Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).

Gold: $3000

Silver: $2000

Bronze: $1000

In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.

Cluster Bonuses

The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters of 2 or 3 meets each. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 6 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all 3 meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:

1st: $50,000

2nd: $35,000

3rd: $30,000

4th: $20,000

5th: $10,000

6th: $5,000

Series Bonuses

And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:

1st: $150,000

2nd: $100,000

3rd: $50,000

2018 World Cup Money List