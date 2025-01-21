Canada, U.S. In Talks With World Aquatics About Hosting World Cup Events In 2025

A return to North America for the swimming World Cup events is in the works for 2025 and beyond.

USA Swimming and Swimming Canada have both confirmed they are currently in talks with World Aquatics to host at least one World Cup event apiece in 2025, though nothing has been finalized.

USA Swimming also included a note about a slight increase in its expenses budget this year due to the potential addition of a World Cup event.

There are rumblings that World Aquatics is seeking a 3-4 year commitment from the two national governing bodies, with an appetite to host World Cup events in North America in the lead-up to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

In 2022, the World Cup series returned to North America for the first time in 16 years, with Toronto hosting the first Canadian leg of the series since 1999 at the end of October. The following week, Indianapolis played host to the first American stop on the circuit since New York hosted in 2006.

As a result of the series making a rare appearance in North America, several American and Canadian swimmers we don’t typically see on the circuit delivered some incredible performances. That included Katie Ledecky breaking the world record in the women’s 800 and 1500 freestyle (SCM), and both Summer McIntosh and Bella Sims setting new World Junior Records.

In 2022, the first leg of the series was held in Berlin, Germany before shifting to North America. This led to a relatively small number of swimmers racing all three legs of the series. It’s unknown if World Aquatics is looking at including an overseas leg (or multiple) along with the events in Canada and the U.S.

In the last two years, the World Cup events have been based in the same continent. In 2023, it was held entirely in Europe (Berlin, Athens, Budapest), and in 2024, they were held entirely in Asia (Shanghai, Incheon, Singapore).

The World Cup events are typically held from mid-to-late October through early November in short course meters, with the format shifting to long course in pre-Olympic years.

Last year, France’s Leon Marchand and American Kate Douglass won the overall series titles.