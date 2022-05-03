2022 FINA World Cup Series Will Make a Return to U.S., Canada

Riley Overend contributed to this article.

FINA has set a three-meet schedule for the 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup Series, including a historic return to North America.

2022 FINA Swimming World Cup Series

Berlin, Germany – October 21-23

Toronto, Canada – October 28-30

Indianapolis, United States – November 3-5

The series has been center in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia for most of the last 15 years. Canada has hosted stops on FINA’s premier swimming tour four times: in Toronto in 1998-1999 (the series’ first year), in Montreal in 1989-1990 and 1991-1992, and in Victoria in 1991.

The only other North American city to have hosted is the United States, which hosted 10 times between 1998 and 2006. Most recently that was a 5-stop run in East Meadow, New York.

Indianapolis has hosted once before, in the inaugural year of the series in 1988-1989.

Berlin has been a regular stop on the tour over the last 25 years. The city has hosted the series 20 times, which is more than any other city. Beijing is the next-closest host frequency with 15 bids, followed by Moscow and Paris with 14 each.

The cancellation of the 2022 International Swimming League season has thinned out the global swimming calendar a little bit, but a number of major international meets, including long course and short course World Championships, Asian Games, European Championships, and the Commonwealth Games, has still left a narrow window of competition for this World Cup Series.

Hosting Venues

Berlin (October 21-23)

The Berlin stop will be at the famed SSE in the Northeastern part of the city. The pool is considered one of the fastest in the world in short course meters and has been home to a number of World Record swims – including 5 current short course World Reords:

200 free – SCM, Paul Biedermann, 1:39.37 (2009 World Cup Series)

50 free – SCM, Ranomi Kromowidjojo, 22.93 (2017 World Cup Series)

800 free – SCM, Mireia Belmonte, 7:59.34 (2013 World Cup Series)

1500 free – SCM, Sarah Kohler, 15:18.01 (2019 German Championships)

100 IM – SCM, Katinka Hosszu, 56.51 (2017 World CUp Series)

The facility includes a 50 meter competition pool and a separate 25-meter warm-up/cool-down pool. The venue offers permanent seating for 2,000 spectators with the ability to expand to 4,500 for major events.

The SSE facility hosted the 2002 and 2014 European Championships, among other events. The pool (and adjacent velodrome) is unique in that it is built mostly underground, surrounded by a large park with hundreds of apple trees.

Indianapolis (October 28-30)

Built in 1982, the IU Natatorium has a capacity of 4,700, the largest of any indoor pool in the U.S. There is also room for an additional 1,500 on deck.

The Natatorium has been the host of hundreds of NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships, NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, and Big East Conference Swimming & Diving Championships, as well 11 Olympic Trials. It is also the home of the IUPUI Jaguars.

1500 free – LCM, Katie Ledecky, 15:20.48 (2018 Pro Swim Series)

The facility includes a 50 meter competition pool, a separate 50 meter instructional pool, and a 25-yard diving well (that has hosted a number of high profile events in its own right).

Toronto (November 3-5)

Opened in 2014, the TPASC is a $205 million facility that can hold up to 6,000 spectators. Its construction represented the largest federal investment in amateur sport in Canadian history. In 2015, it was the site for the Pan American Games.

While no records have been set in the TPASC yet, nine current Canadian Records were raced in the pool.

The pool has two 50-meter pools, a separate diving pool, a separate training facility, and seating for 2,277 (reduced from 6,000 for the Pan American Games).