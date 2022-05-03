Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Breakdown: The US World Trials Narratives You Didn’t Know You Needed

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the ride of Hunter Armstrong, USA’s positioning in the LCM 200/400s, and what US Nationals in Irvine might look like this summer.  See below for full list of topics:

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 0:57 What is the ceiling for Hunter Armstrong this summer in Budapest?
  • 7:53 Why are the 200/400s in the USA seemingly behind the 50s/100s?
  • 16:43 Claire Curzan and Torri Huske are both taking on hefty schedules, but their years looked very different
  • 21:56 Are we developing youth to be the best that they can in the pool in the USA?
  • 27:32 Will we see World top times coming out of the US Summer Nationals in Irvine?

SINK or SWIM

  • 34:18 Will Katie Ledecky Sweep her individual events at World Champs to tie Michael Phelps for the most world titles in history?
  • 39:03 Will Caeleb Dressel break a world record this summer?
  • 43:22 Will Thomas Heilman make his fist World Champs team next year?

