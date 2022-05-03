Utah Promotes Jonas Persson to Head Coach of the Men’s and Women’s S&D Programs

The University of Utah has announced that Jonas Persson has been named the next head coach of the Utes men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs. The move comes after former head coach Joe Dykstra resigned following the conclusion of this past NCAA season.

Speaking on the hire, Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan stated ” “Through this process it was clear that Jonas has a defined strategy to continue to build upon the success of our swimming and diving program, and a focus on recruiting and developing even greater competitive excellence.”

Persson has spent the past 3 seasons as the associate head coach in Salt Lake City, making him a natural selection for the head coaching position. Dykstra’s resignation was announced on March 30th, but in Utah’s press release announcing Persson’s promotion, they state that Persson was serving as the interim head coach during Utah’s postseason this spring. They credit Persson as “instrumental” in leading the men’s team to 4 program records at the NCAA Championships.

Persson has primarily handled the sprint groups during his time with Utah. During the 2020-2021 season, he helped Cooper DeRyk to a ‘B’ finals appearance at the NCAA Championships. The men’s 200 medley relay also earned All-American Honorable Mention honors with a 15th place finish at NCAAs, setting a new program record in the process.

Persson spent 5 seasons coaching sprinters at Utah before he left the program to become the head coach of the Toledo women’s team, which competes in the Mid-American Conference. He would serve in that role for 3 years, before returning to Utah to resume his duties with the sprint group, getting named associate head coach in the process.

Persson has coached several Utah sprinters to NCAA finals appearances and Pac-12 medals. During the 2017-2018 season as head coach of Toledo, he led the Rockets to their highest MAC finish in 5 years.

“I believe that this team and athletics department are ready to take the Swim & Dive program to new heights of success. I can’t thank the search committee enough, especially Charmelle and Gavin, and most of all I want to thank Mark for giving me this opportunity.” – Jonas Persson

Persson was a highly accomplished swimmer himself, competing internationally for his home country of Sweden. He was a member of Sweden’s 2008 Olympic Team, competing in the 4×100 free relay, 4×100 medley relay, and the individual 100 free. Sweden’s 4×100 free relay finished 5th in those Olympics, and Persson qualified for semifinals of the 100 free. Persson provided a 47.48 anchor split on the free relay, helping Sweden to a 3:11.92, which still stands as the national record.

You can read Utah’s full press release on the hire here.