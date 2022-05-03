USA Wins 4 Medals on Opening Day of 2022 Deaflympics Swimming

2022 SUMMER DEAFLYIMPCS SWIMMING

May 2-9, 2022

Recreio da Juventude, Caxias du Sol, BRA

LCM (50m)

Results

The 2022 Summer Deaflympics kicked off yesterday in Caxias du Sol, Brazil. This year’s edition notable has excluded Russia, who dominated the medal table at the most recent edition in 2017. If you’re unfamiliar with the event, the Deaflympics, sometimes referred to as the Deaflympiad, is an Olympics-style multi-sport event for deaf athletes sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Russia dominated the meet to such a degree last time around that 13 Deaf World Records set by Russian swimmers at the 2017 Deaflympics still stand to this day.

The first day of the swimming portion, which runs from May 2 to May 9, featured finals of the men’s 400 free, women’s 100 back, men’s 50 fly, and women’s 200 IM. Japan’s Satoi Fujihara took the men’s 400 free in a handy victory, swimming a 4:07.52. Fujihara was in 3rd at the 100m turn, but quickly thereafter inched into the lead. He then made his move on the 3rd 100 of the race, pulling away from the field. He ultimately got his hand on the wall over 3 seconds ahead of runner-up Konrad Powroznik (Poland). Winning the Bronze medal was Collin Davis out of the USA (4:13.59).

In another decisive victory, American Emily Massengale sped to a 1:08.95 in the women’s 100 back, getting to the wall over 2 seconds ahead of Silver medalist Klaudia Jarzewicz (1:11.16) out of Poland. Massengale led Jarzewicz slightly at the 50 mark, 33.97 to 34.14, but was able to maintain her speed much better through the back half. Diana Valentini out of Argentina won Bronze with a 1:12.06. Born in 2009, yes, 2009, Germany’s Paula Pichier was the youngest swimmer in the field, taking 6th with a 1:13.96.

Despite the invasion by Russia, Ukraine has athletes representing their home country at these Deaflympics. They even picked up a Gold medal, as Illia Sultanov grabbed Gold in the men’s 50 fly, touching in 25.08. The swim came in close to the Deaf World Record of 24.75, which is one of the WR held by a Russian swimmer from the 2017 Deaflympics. Japan won their 2nd medal of the Games with Ryutato Ibara taking 2nd with a 25.33. The USA picked up another medal with Matthew Klotz finishing 3rd in 25.40. Klotz is the Deaf World Record in the men’s 50 free, 50 back, 100 back, and 200 back.

The USA closed out the day 1 session with a victory in the women’s 200 IM, where Carli Cronk dominated the field in 2:21.19. She finished nearly 5 seconds ahead of Silver medalist Julia Dragan out of Poland (2:26.00). Ukraine picked up another medal with Iryna Tereshchenko taking 3rd in 2:29.29. Cronk was dominant on the front half of the race, splitting 1:05.43 on the first 100, almost 5 seconds faster than anyone else in the field.

MEDAL TABLE THROUGH DAY 1